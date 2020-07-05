Column: Changing normals when it comes to climate

Last week’s rounds of downpours were great for the garden, and for the weeds.
I am glad that I wasn’t in the middle of cutting hay. I think any hay on the ground would be in pretty poor shape right now.
It’s just good old humid Northeast summer weather, as described in my old forages textbooks.
In South Florida, it is suddenly a little bit outside the norms, with the hottest seven-day average on record and the second-highest record temperature, at 98 degrees Fahrenheit.
Usually the ocean moderates the temperatures down there, so even though it gets hot it doesn’t usually suffer from the extremes of North American continental weather.
I don’t know how much the dust cloud from the Sahara that recently passed over affects the temperature, but I know it makes it harder to breath.
I remember similar dust clouds coming over the Atlantic when I was a youngster. And when they called it dust, it much more seemed to be a powder.
The idea of windstorms in Africa influencing the weather in South Florida and bringing over this massive amount of sand really excited my brain cells back in those days.
That was back when astronauts heading to the moon captured pictures of our little blue marble floating in space, influencing the way many felt about our planet.
Adding to that, weather phenomenon in one place influencing weather on the other side of the vast Atlantic, my young mind was taught just how little the Earth is, and how interconnected it and we actually are.
Two weeks ago we heard that a small Russian town in Siberia above the Arctic Circle had reached over 100 degrees, a temperature never heard of in the Arctic. In fact, in the winter temperatures under negative 40 degrees are the norm.
One thousand years ago, there were Viking settlements in Greenland because the temperature had moderated enough to allow for grazing livestock. They even had cattle for a time before shifting entirely to sheep and goats.
The new settlers seem to have thrived there for almost four centuries, until the perpetual cold returned and they could no longer live their grazing, milk and meat-based culture.
Scientists have speculated that by the end of their 400-year-old settlements, their diets consisted primarily of seafood, much like the Inuit people who were there when the Vikings or Norse arrived.
In old Icelandic records, a voyage to Greenland at the end of the settlement period found one Norseman wearing Inuit clothing dead on the beach. That was the end of Vikings in Greenland.
I wonder if there will again be widespread grazing way up there.
I wonder how humans will respond to the changing climate, and if some places will become habitable while others become the opposite.
There are a lot of people on this little blue ball these days, and like it or not their fates are all interconnected.
I hope they take advantage of the interconnections and avoid promoting perceived divisions.
Forrest Hartley lives in soggy Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
