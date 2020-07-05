Column: Changing normals when it comes to climate

Adding to that, weather phenomenon in one place influencing weather on the other side of the vast Atlantic, my young mind was taught just how little the Earth is, and how interconnected it and we actually are.

Two weeks ago we heard that a small Russian town in Siberia above the Arctic Circle had reached over 100 degrees, a temperature never heard of in the Arctic. In fact, in the winter temperatures under negative 40 degrees are the norm.

One thousand years ago, there were Viking settlements in Greenland because the temperature had moderated enough to allow for grazing livestock. They even had cattle for a time before shifting entirely to sheep and goats.

The new settlers seem to have thrived there for almost four centuries, until the perpetual cold returned and they could no longer live their grazing, milk and meat-based culture.

Scientists have speculated that by the end of their 400-year-old settlements, their diets consisted primarily of seafood, much like the Inuit people who were there when the Vikings or Norse arrived.

In old Icelandic records, a voyage to Greenland at the end of the settlement period found one Norseman wearing Inuit clothing dead on the beach. That was the end of Vikings in Greenland.