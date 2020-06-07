Column: Breaching the barricades

She didn’t cause much damage, but if allowed to continue I’m afraid she would have eventually have stunted the entire crop, as well as inspiring a more general incursion.

She was a great goat, very smart, but she had to move to another dairy farm that didn’t have such a tempting crop nearby.

Most of our goats more or less understand they are not to go into gardens when they are let out of their paddock.

One though, a surprise addition named Butternut, daughter of Pumpkin, will absolutely try to plow through any fence if Maggie is inside working in the garden.

Butternut, at one month old, is being bottle fed and allowed to nurse when her mother is in the stanchion. Pumpkin was not meant to be bred this year. At a little more than one year old, she just does not have enough milk to get her kid through the day.

Next time, when Pumpkin will be over two years, I think she will have enough milk for her kids and, after weaning, for milking.

In the meantime Butternut is becoming mommy’s pet. She is perfectly happy to cavort around Maggie all day long, unless she is exhausted and in a deep sleep somewhere.