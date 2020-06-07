Column: Breaching the barricades

The rascally chickens found a gap in one of the garden fences and proceeded, in flock, to scratch up peas, carrots and even many onions.
Oh for crying out loud!
Those chickens are mostly several years old, and know better. Still, they are chickens.
I am late on various purchases this year because I take the CDC at its word even though I think, for now, we’re over the hump as far as transmission of COVID-19 is concerned.
I need to buy new fencing, not only for the gardens. I think it best to make a new fenced-in hen yard. That way I can let the girls wander around for a few hours in the afternoon rather than all day.
I don’t blame them for wanting to scratch in freshly turned or just-hoed soil. But I don’t want them to, because I want to get a good crop out of the gardens.
One year a short incursion by chickens (the result of a fence being left open) resulted in the nearly complete destruction of hundreds of tiny onion plants, all pulled up by the roots and chicken handled into a fragrant crushed state.
There were no homegrown onions that year.
Back to this year: One young goat, Olivia, took no notice of fences around gardens. She simply bounded over the fence whenever she got a hankering for the tasty garlic leaves on the other side.
She didn’t cause much damage, but if allowed to continue I’m afraid she would have eventually have stunted the entire crop, as well as inspiring a more general incursion.
She was a great goat, very smart, but she had to move to another dairy farm that didn’t have such a tempting crop nearby.
Most of our goats more or less understand they are not to go into gardens when they are let out of their paddock.
One though, a surprise addition named Butternut, daughter of Pumpkin, will absolutely try to plow through any fence if Maggie is inside working in the garden.
Butternut, at one month old, is being bottle fed and allowed to nurse when her mother is in the stanchion. Pumpkin was not meant to be bred this year. At a little more than one year old, she just does not have enough milk to get her kid through the day.
Next time, when Pumpkin will be over two years, I think she will have enough milk for her kids and, after weaning, for milking.
In the meantime Butternut is becoming mommy’s pet. She is perfectly happy to cavort around Maggie all day long, unless she is exhausted and in a deep sleep somewhere.
We don’t want to push these animals. We’re not worried about producing fluid milk. We have enough to be making cheese, yogurt, kefir and such.
We really strive for health and contentment, as well as familiarity, the result of handling, for our little tribe.
Oh for crying out loud! Now, I see the hens have made their way into the other home garden!
I better get some new fencing soon.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y., where he keeps moving along. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
