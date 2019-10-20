The day before the big rain, I went into the front garden armed with a hunting knife, a garden fork and a pair of loppers.
I commenced to lift the last of the carrots, about seven feet of row. By the time I was done there I had a box full, almost all over a foot long and of decent size.
A few weeks ago they seemed too small, so I didn’t worry about them.
They decided to keep growing even after frost. Why not? The days have been beautiful.
Likewise all those little turnips I left in the ground. I pulled a box full of them, cut off the tops and threw them to the goats.
There are still a load of turnips in the ground. I think they stay best there, and I’ll bet they keep growing.
It’s said they taste better after frosts. I like them all of the time.
I haven’t tried the milk since the goats partook, but I’m sure the fodder of turnip tops will make for a tasty cheese.
That’s the good thing about cheesemaking. You might not want to drink milk with a radish flavor, but you will certainly want to eat a cheese made from it.
I lifted the lid of last night’s chevre. It smelled so good I was tempted to eat it all. I will wait because a few more hours of maturity will only make it better. Plus, Maggie might have some plans for it other than me.
The last crop I pulled out of the garden Wednesday was Brussels sprouts. There are still lots of those things out in at least one garden. Often they will still be going until Thanksgiving. I dug up the plants that the goats have been nibbling on. Several of them have been half eaten, but on the other side there are still nice Brussel’s.
So the ones I dug up I trimmed with the loppers, leaving just the most promising parts of the stems, and threw the rest over the fence to the waiting goats.
None of the rascals jumped the fence Wednesday. They felt a storm was coming and wanted to remain in the safety of their little house.
It finally did rain during the evening, through the night, and into Thursday.
I forgot to put out a rain gauge, but whatever, it was a lot of rain.
As soon as it dries up a bit, out come the garlic and daffodil bulbs, and into the ground they go. I’ve had the rows prepared for a few weeks, and have put off because of the mild weather.
Now, I will wait no more.
You might think I was inspired to do all that harvesting on Wednesday by some magical clock in the gardener’s mind.
You would be wrong. When I wandered down stairs, I noticed a list on the table, at my place, specifying what was wanted and required.
So after two or three cups of coffee, my brain started to sort itself out. I determined the weapons necessary, and made my way to the hunt.
I didn’t expect such success.
