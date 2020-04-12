Column: An ode to the bud run

This year we’re doing a little syrup making during the bud run.
The bud run typically produces a blacker, heavier syrup than the early run.
Most people don’t use the bud run for syrup, and you would never enter it into a modern competition, because there is a premium placed on lightness of look and taste.
It used to be in these parts, the southern Adirondacks, rail tank loads of bud run syrup would be sent south to be used on the wrapper leaves of cigars.
So, you had the Adirondack syrup, the Connecticut River Valley shade-grown tobacco leaf wrappers, and the Southern tobacco, including Cuban, all rolled to create a cigar.
Back up until about 50 or 60 years ago, that yielded an environment in which the men of the house, especially from the South Carolina Piedmont and Georgia side of my family would sit around stinking up the parlor while the women pursued their entertainments in another area of the house.
There was also a lot of pipe smoking and chewing going on, thus the spittoons, which I recall being in use during my childhood.
From easy chair to spittoon, the spent chew would fly from the mouths of men the names of whom I knew not. I also could not understand those deep southern accents. I might as well have been in France.
I always found the chew habit to be somewhat disgusting. And little, I suppose, did most people realize that it was common in the auction houses and curing sheds for chew to be spit directly on the piles of fermenting tobacco leaves.
My father’s family were growers. I seem to remember as a young boy seeing my Aunt Lottie rocking on her porch in black mourning dress, chewing and surveying the endless tobacco gardens that grew right up to her door yard. She was a woman who spoke few words, if any, to children. As was her sister, my grandmother.
A stern, thin face with a prominent thin nose, her thick black dress and bonnet made Aunt Lottie encounters perhaps the scariest scenes of my whole childhood.
Later the family would receive government allotments to not grow tobacco. I’m not sure what happened to those. But, at the time, they would have preferred to be growing, rather than be paid not to.
My father never chewed. He did enjoy a pipe or a cigar, practices that were later prohibited by my mother and finally accepted by my father.
He also liked the “black stuff” when it came to syrup. He would taste our quality pancake syrup and wince. To him it was an insipid, saccharine experience when compared to the wrapper syrup he could dip from barrels when he was a boy. I think that might have been the only maple syrup they had access to in Darlington at the time. (He was also fond of sorghum syrup and buckwheat honey, both pretty strong tasting.)
So, what the heck, in honor of old fat dad, who passed away last year, we will take a bud run. But we won’t chew and we won’t smoke, and we won’t enter it into any contests.
I might send some south to my sister, though.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
