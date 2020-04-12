Column: An ode to the bud run

I always found the chew habit to be somewhat disgusting. And little, I suppose, did most people realize that it was common in the auction houses and curing sheds for chew to be spit directly on the piles of fermenting tobacco leaves.

My father’s family were growers. I seem to remember as a young boy seeing my Aunt Lottie rocking on her porch in black mourning dress, chewing and surveying the endless tobacco gardens that grew right up to her door yard. She was a woman who spoke few words, if any, to children. As was her sister, my grandmother.

A stern, thin face with a prominent thin nose, her thick black dress and bonnet made Aunt Lottie encounters perhaps the scariest scenes of my whole childhood.

Later the family would receive government allotments to not grow tobacco. I’m not sure what happened to those. But, at the time, they would have preferred to be growing, rather than be paid not to.

My father never chewed. He did enjoy a pipe or a cigar, practices that were later prohibited by my mother and finally accepted by my father.