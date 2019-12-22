Column: America, the great melting pot

Forrest Hartley Follow Forrest Hartley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When I was a youngster, I always found it incredible that neighbors who came from other countries where there was friction or even war between them let all of that go, because now they were Americans.

Germans, English, Russians, folks who had escaped from behind the Iron Curtain, people from Peru, Colombia, all over Central America, Cuba, Mexico, South Africa and Kenya — I was fortunate to see a hodgepodge of people who may have been enemies in one place become one people, become American citizens, and become American nationals. People who could and did drop the baggage of their pasts to become part of the American dream.

If you asked my Aunt Hula her nationality, she would say she was a citizen of the United States of America, so her nationality around the world would be “American.”

Even though she grew up in the high mountains of Peru, Peruvian was no longer her nationality. She could prove that with her passport.

We said it in school every day, “One Nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

I, for one, believed every word of it.