Column: America, the great melting pot

When I was a youngster, I always found it incredible that neighbors who came from other countries where there was friction or even war between them let all of that go, because now they were Americans.
Germans, English, Russians, folks who had escaped from behind the Iron Curtain, people from Peru, Colombia, all over Central America, Cuba, Mexico, South Africa and Kenya — I was fortunate to see a hodgepodge of people who may have been enemies in one place become one people, become American citizens, and become American nationals. People who could and did drop the baggage of their pasts to become part of the American dream.
If you asked my Aunt Hula her nationality, she would say she was a citizen of the United States of America, so her nationality around the world would be “American.”
Even though she grew up in the high mountains of Peru, Peruvian was no longer her nationality. She could prove that with her passport.
We said it in school every day, “One Nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
I, for one, believed every word of it.
We were a melting pot. We joined together to be a new nationality. We were all Americans. We didn’t need any other status, any other label, because our Constitution was written for all of us no matter our pasts, our religions, our races. Around me there was a deep regard for our American democracy.
“It’s not perfect,” my father would say, “but it is the best government in the world.”
There is friction. There is ignorance. There was and still is hate. There is change. There is exclusion. But, I would say, we are a nation that has endeavored to learn from its mistakes, and tried to move forward toward the goal of “liberty and justice for all.”
I, for one, would never want my nation of origin, or the places my ancestors came from, or mine or their particular beliefs to have anything to do with the determination of my rights, or the rights of others to peaceably disagree with me. We have as American citizens protections of all of our rights as listed in the Bill of Rights.
A great many people came to the United States to escape the labels of the past that set limitations on their freedom, liberty and access to equal justice.
No matter how well meaning the attachment of labels and special protections is missing the point.
Recently, Jewishness was by act of the president defined as being a nation of origin. I suppose then being Muslim, or Christian could be defined as nations of origin. Where does it end?
It doesn’t make sense. A religion or cultural heritage isn’t a nation or a nationality. Saying it is opens a can of worms that has been used to single out and persecute people for centuries.
You can look it up if you don’t believe me. Just be ready for 20 years of research.
It also flirts with using the word nation to mean a religion. Our founders didn’t want us legislating anything about religion. They also didn’t want legislation prohibiting free speech, and peaceable assembly. It’s a hard knock life here in the good old USA.
Let’s just stick to being Americans, and leave the persecutions and baggage of the past out of it.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. in the middle of the snowy woods. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.