An optimist is a gardener who plants even before the last frost is due. Who works on the soil and tillage and planting, but also has a yard of goats or cattle nearby.
A pessimist is someone who on the longest day of the year becomes depressed, because he knows it is all downhill from here. The pessimist knows winter is just around the corner, despite all evidence to the contrary.
I am both kinds of creature.
My big sister and I used to commiserate on the first day of summer. “The days will only get shorter. And, in not too long, colder.”
What miserable wretches we could be to our families.
In the winter my sister would keep all of the lights on in the house for about 16 hours a day. If I could, I’d stay in bed for 16 hours a day.
I probably have a day-length disorder, and my sister probably did as well.
But as they say, misery loves company, so the first day of summer was also a bit of a morbid holiday for us.
We would have our traditional phone call and then a few weeks later we would have our Fourth of July visit, which was always a celebration of summer and our gardens and livestock.
She kept chickens in a deluxe walk-in coop her husband built on stilts at the edge of the gully behind their house. During the day the chickens would roam across their neighborhood. No one minded. They lived in Vermont.
Here in New York everyone minds everything.
It used to be a different culture. I think that might be changing now. When I go to Vermont I hardly ever hear the once ubiquitous New England accent, or come across the classic flinty farmer.
Oh, this must be the pessimist part. Regional identity is being devoured by the internet, the death of local newspapers, and the growth of constant blather and bickering on our screens.
And what of those tidy gardens that accompanied every tidy little farm house. There are fewer and fewer of them every year.
But then there are the ardent few, like my daughter. Beside her mother she is the busiest, hard-working person I know. This year she brought in some containers so she could have a small garden on her balcony in New York City.
That lets my optimistic side say, “someday she will want a little piece of land, and work it into a large garden.”
She cooks with fresh, healthy ingredients, and makes all kinds of beautiful meals. Sometimes her meals include our produce and cheese. Her mother shows me photos of them on her cellphone she has for work.
I’ll end on an optimistic note: We have plenty of warm days left. My ballerina daughter has at least a little garden. The goats have not invaded our gardens, yet, even though they all seem able to jump their fence.
And, I have decided to start replacing my workshop and shed that were crushed by trees in a wind storm. I wasn’t surprised that happened, because I am pessimistic.
But, the fact I’m rebuilding indicates I have hope for the future.
Independents starts with a garden. Happy Fourth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.