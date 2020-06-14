Column: A Victory Garden renaissance

Now all we have to do is keep at it. The corn is coming up. The tomatoes are in the ground. Oh boy, potatoes. The first lettuce is ready to harvest.
Plus there is a lot of hay that is just getting ready to produce seed. That’s when the hay is best, high in protein and palatability.
Hay, like the hard, aged cheese that Maggie is making from the goat milk, is the way we preserve the goodness of the summer and consume it in the winter.
Around here the gardens and pastures are works that have the winter in mind. They are not just for the summer.
We’re fortunate to live in a land of plenty, where we can head to a supermarket in the middle of the winter and still get fresh healthy food.
Still, it seems very good practice to take some little part of your sustenance from the fruits of your own labor.
A lot of people are trying gardening or getting back into it this year because of pandemic concerns. If nothing else, they will get some sense of what producing a little food is like. Or they will wonder why they ever stopped gardening in the first place.
Seeds, young nursery vegetable plants, and baby chicks were in short supply this spring. Everybody was busy buying them up.
Who knows? Everyone might keep at it, and we might end up with a Victory Garden renaissance.
It won’t happen, though, if we don’t keep at it.
For the average home garden the hoe is the most valuable tool at the moment. Some people prefer mulch, but that is work as well. I prefer composting to mulching for several reasons, including ease of hoeing and tidiness. But I think both methods have merits.
Anyway, one way or another, if you don’t keep at weeding the corn, the cucumbers, the squashes and even the tomatoes, it will be impossible to control and the weeds will become too dense to pull effectively. And, if you have invested in a tiller, you will have no advantage unless you intend tilling up your plants before you can harvest them.
If you keep at it for the next month or so, the weeds will mostly be defeated, and by August you can get to splitting wood along with harvesting. If not, oh well.
We’re working on starting more greens, and replacing the ones we harvest. Hopefully the chickens and goats don’t get a chance to help us.
The rascally hens already tried to help last week. I wasn’t impressed by their workmanship.
You really can keep the greens going pretty far into the fall, if you make sure to continue starting seeds and planting new seedlings. And it’s not too late to plant shorter season corn and other vegetables.
However big or small the garden, it is only going to be as good as the gardener is at keeping it up.
Forrest Hartley is hoeing the garden in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!