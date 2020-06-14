Column: A Victory Garden renaissance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Now all we have to do is keep at it. The corn is coming up. The tomatoes are in the ground. Oh boy, potatoes. The first lettuce is ready to harvest.

Plus there is a lot of hay that is just getting ready to produce seed. That’s when the hay is best, high in protein and palatability.

Hay, like the hard, aged cheese that Maggie is making from the goat milk, is the way we preserve the goodness of the summer and consume it in the winter.

Around here the gardens and pastures are works that have the winter in mind. They are not just for the summer.

We’re fortunate to live in a land of plenty, where we can head to a supermarket in the middle of the winter and still get fresh healthy food.

Still, it seems very good practice to take some little part of your sustenance from the fruits of your own labor.

A lot of people are trying gardening or getting back into it this year because of pandemic concerns. If nothing else, they will get some sense of what producing a little food is like. Or they will wonder why they ever stopped gardening in the first place.

Seeds, young nursery vegetable plants, and baby chicks were in short supply this spring. Everybody was busy buying them up.