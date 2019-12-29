Column: A merry Christmas, even with just one shoe

Walk a mile in my moccasin. Yes that’s what I said.
We had a very merry Christmas but Mia Dog, though very happy, is worried.
Her girl, my daughter, is home from New York as is her boy, my son, who is home from Vermont.
This is wonderful for Mia, except that she dreads that they will leave. This means that she must cling to my side harder than ever.
But what if I am out splitting wood, taking water to the goats, or getting an egg out of the duck coop?
She sits by the window watching, but if I disappear behind the gigantic pile of logs, what then? What if I get in a car to go check on something without her? God forbid.
Of course she must take a shoe, slipper or moccasin upstairs and either put it in the center of the bed or hide it somewhere, in the bedroom, in the child units’ rooms, or behind the laundry basket. Then she must lie down with the sacred item, often on our bed, and protect it.
It is strange to need to remove three items of footwear, plus a stuffed tiger, owl, snowshoe hare and little goat from your side of the bed before you go to sleep.
But what can be done? Your faithful dog has followed you and your old-man, thick-soled Sketchers up the stairs, and is looking at you for approval.
The Sketchers are my house shoe of last resort. They are generally the last pair that will go upstairs. They are almost as heavy as a boot and boots are not allowed upstairs.
One of Mia’s other jobs, besides carrying shoes upstairs, is warning me when my blood sugar is off.
Well, I woke up at 4 in the morning with a blood sugar level of 43. Who has a low blood sugar event on the morning after Christmas?
Me, I guess.
I took a glucose pill, and asked Maggie to please bring me some ice cream. I couldn’t get up.
I might have been able to but Mia, who weighs more than 50 pounds, was lying on top of me with her tiger, Timmy Tiger, her normal response when my blood sugar is wonky.
When I felt a little better, I got up. I didn’t see any slippers. I could only find one moccasin. The Sketchers were hidden. There were a bunch of muck shoes scattered about, none a matching pair.
There was that one lone moccasin. So, when I was ready, I wore it down stairs. Better one moccasin than none. And I sat down to write.
You try to write when every bit of glucose has been sucked out of your brain.
I sat blankly waiting for my batteries to recharge. Maggie came down with the other moccasin and as far as I know, she put it on my foot.
She also brought down the Sketchers. They really are very comfortable, but as far as style goes they should be accompanied by glasses with bottle bottom lenses. I’m working on that bit.
Well, now I’m writing, and Mia Dog is sitting on my chair, snuggling one Sketcher, wearing her new Christmas bandana (very stylish) and watching me intently lest I should suddenly dash out the door forgetting her.
She needn’t worry. If I go out the door, I have to take off my moccasins, so she can take one upstairs, and put on my work boots.
Perhaps she’ll put it in one of the child units’ bed, and jump on.
The best of both worlds. Even if they might leave at any minute.
Merry Christmas time.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. in the middle of the snowy woods. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.