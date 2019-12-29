Column: A merry Christmas, even with just one shoe

Forrest Hartley Follow Forrest Hartley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Walk a mile in my moccasin. Yes that’s what I said.

We had a very merry Christmas but Mia Dog, though very happy, is worried.

Her girl, my daughter, is home from New York as is her boy, my son, who is home from Vermont.

This is wonderful for Mia, except that she dreads that they will leave. This means that she must cling to my side harder than ever.

But what if I am out splitting wood, taking water to the goats, or getting an egg out of the duck coop?

She sits by the window watching, but if I disappear behind the gigantic pile of logs, what then? What if I get in a car to go check on something without her? God forbid.

Of course she must take a shoe, slipper or moccasin upstairs and either put it in the center of the bed or hide it somewhere, in the bedroom, in the child units’ rooms, or behind the laundry basket. Then she must lie down with the sacred item, often on our bed, and protect it.

It is strange to need to remove three items of footwear, plus a stuffed tiger, owl, snowshoe hare and little goat from your side of the bed before you go to sleep.