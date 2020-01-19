Column: A low, slow approach

Forrest Hartley Follow Forrest Hartley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You have to be casual and a little slow, so as not to appear threatening. Maybe you look at the tiller that needs a new fuel line. Then, maybe, you move the battery charger out of the shed in anticipation of charging up the truck battery.

You appear to be puttering as you walk up to the tractor and shut off its fuel line. You might have to give the shut off a few taps with the hammer because of the cold.

Then kind of change directions for a moment. Look at the air filter.

The next thing you know the tractor is paying attention to other things and doesn’t notice when you remove the fuel filter and, next, the fuel lines, and before you know it you have pieces spread out on a table and you’re doing a minor overhaul on the fuel system.

This is the only way to approach these old tricky machines. If you are too direct, or appear threatening in anyway, bolts and screws will strip and get buggered up, knuckles will get bloody, and a minor job will become a mind-numbing complexity of cantankerous parts.

You know trouble will come. These machines have known you for too long. They know your weak spots. They know your limits. They are clever.

So, you go low and slow, there is no other way. You must be humble, and a little bit sneaky.