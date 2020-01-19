Column: A low, slow approach

You have to be casual and a little slow, so as not to appear threatening. Maybe you look at the tiller that needs a new fuel line. Then, maybe, you move the battery charger out of the shed in anticipation of charging up the truck battery.
You appear to be puttering as you walk up to the tractor and shut off its fuel line. You might have to give the shut off a few taps with the hammer because of the cold.
Then kind of change directions for a moment. Look at the air filter.
The next thing you know the tractor is paying attention to other things and doesn’t notice when you remove the fuel filter and, next, the fuel lines, and before you know it you have pieces spread out on a table and you’re doing a minor overhaul on the fuel system.
This is the only way to approach these old tricky machines. If you are too direct, or appear threatening in anyway, bolts and screws will strip and get buggered up, knuckles will get bloody, and a minor job will become a mind-numbing complexity of cantankerous parts.
You know trouble will come. These machines have known you for too long. They know your weak spots. They know your limits. They are clever.
So, you go low and slow, there is no other way. You must be humble, and a little bit sneaky.
I learned this from my friend Pauly, my friend John Vincek’s brother. He would sit quietly on his mechanic’s stool and calmly and quietly work on tractors and other machines, completely avoiding rush. Patiently diagnosing and then fixing problems.
If a blowtorch or hammer were absolutely needed for a job it would not be a big thing, he had the strength and control even to use these tools – no rush.
You have free articles remaining.
Consequently, though, through some magic I don’t understand, jobs would be resolved faster by Pauly than they would by most others.
At a point where I would become frustrated, he would continue moving along. Those old machines wouldn’t know what hit them, even though he probably used them when he was a youngster on the farm.
I learned a lot about attitude just watching him work on small engines. I learned a lot, but I still get frustrated, because I feel like I’m in a rush.
“Haste makes waste” is not an old saying for nothing.
Really, everything on the farm from plowing to working in the woods to finances needs the same approach – low, slow and humble.
Mostly, I’m writing about this for myself. I need to be reminded that when I start to get frustrated, it will accomplish nothing.
Ice is everywhere. I have to be careful. I have to be sneaky so that the ice won’t hurt me.
No haste. Don’t just go out and do things so that they’ll just get done. Put on your ice cleats. Take your time. Act like you are puttering while you accomplish your work.
I have to take it easy even, if all the machines are breaking at once. They know that they can work me up, those rascals.
I just have to go slow enough that getting worked up doesn’t happen. Then maybe the tractor, the truck, the farm car, the wood splitter, the other tractor, the chainsaws and the weather will all get into better moods and we can all work together.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y., where goats enjoy watching me split wood. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.