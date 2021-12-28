COLUMN: ‘Great times’ reminiscing about Whitehall

It was a conversation that nearly didn’t happen.

I recently visited a couple of local nursing homes to chat with some older folks about their Christmas memories of the past. My first interview at Glens Falls Center was Jerry Sacco, who was waiting for me in his wheelchair in the lobby.

When he found out I was a native Whitehaller, he told me I had to meet his roommate, who was born and raised in the tiny northern Washington County town.

I sat down with my new friend John Spizzo, 89, while he was eating his lunch. I introduced myself to him and explained who my grandparents were, and he immediately recognized the names. We started chatting about the old days in Whitehall, one of my favorite subjects.

“We lived on Fifth Avenue,” Spizzo explained in his gravelly voice.

I grew up just a few streets away.

“My grandfather raised us more or less, because my mother worked at the garment factory and my father worked 50 years on the railroad,” Spizzo told me. “They were the old Italians, you know? All the Italians ended up in Whitehall.”

I, too, came from a large Italian family. My great-grandfather also worked on the railroad.

And when I mentioned my late stepfather, John Sparano, Spizzo sat up straighter with excitement.

“John? John and I were the best of friends,” he said. “Oh, my God. John was an extreme great basketball player. He was really good.”

Spizzo remembered exactly where his friend lived on First Avenue.

“That’s how well I knew him,” he said.

Spizzo recalled when he and his two friends, John Sparano and John Affinito — the three Johns — all joined the National Guard together when Spizzo was only 16 years old. The three Johns all played football, and Affinito and Sparano both played basketball as well.

“I don’t like to brag but I was a pretty good football player,” Spizzo said. “I was a fullback.”

He graduated from Whitehall High School in 1950, and entered the U.S. Air Force after that.

In 1955, Spizzo married Beverly Rivette and settled in Whitehall to raise their family.

“We were all friends. Everybody there were friends, because we were all Italians,” said Spizzo with pride.

He worked at the old Sandy Hill Iron and Brass Works, a beautiful building that now sits vacant in Hudson Falls.

We reminisced about Christmas in the small village of Whitehall and sledding down a steep hill on Second Avenue, which we always called “banana tree hill.”

“It was great times,” Spizzo said. “Yes it was. We all looked forward to it. Being kids, you know, it was just fantastic.”

I so enjoyed my time spent with Spizzo and when I left the nursing home, I immediately called my mother to tell her about this chance meeting.

It’s so important to sit down with our elderly relatives to talk about the past. They are living history books full of facts and stories, and their memories are so sharp and poignant. They have lessons to teach.

I encourage you all to talk to your older relatives and ask them about the old days. They will be thrilled, and I bet you will enjoy it as well.

Spizzo’s memories appeared in a story in The Post-Star on Christmas Eve. The next evening I received a message from the nursing home administrator that my new friend had passed away in his sleep that very night.

I’m so glad I got to meet him and talk to him about his life, his childhood in Whitehall and sledding down the side of Second Avenue.

Rest in peace, John Spizzo. I hope the three Johns are having a blast playing football in heaven.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

