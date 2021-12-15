COLUMN: Whitehall sign reveals family connection

WHITEHALL — I’ve probably driven past the historical marker thousands of times.

I’ve never noticed it.

A small blue and yellow sign sits inconspicuously on the side of Route 4 as you head out of the village of Whitehall toward Vermont.

The marker says, “March 21, 1780, 3 Tories and many Indians murdered a settler and his wife and captured Lemma Bartholomew. After his return he served as ensign in Revolution.”

Let’s face it, even if this born-and-bred Whitehaller had noticed the sign, it didn’t exactly scream “this is important to your family history.”

That is, until I chatted with Ann Keys during a recent interview about East Whitehall Brick Church.

Let’s back up.

I recently received my results from Ancestry DNA, which listed hundreds of people who matched as my relatives. One of them was Lynn Bartholomew Enny of Whitehall — someone I’ve known for years — but neither of us could figure out how we were related.

Her distant cousin Ann Bartholomew Keys had the answer. After our visit at Brick Church, she invited me back to her house, where we scoured both our family trees on Ancestry.com to find a common ancestor.

We found her: Laura Ann Bartholomew, my third great-grandmother, who lived in Whitehall from 1855 to 1951.

Ann Keys opened up her giant binder of Bartholomew history and explained to me how I am related to Lemma Bartholomew, the strange-named person on that historical marker.

Lemma Bartholomew was born in Litchfield, Connecticut, on Sept. 6, 1759. He came to Whitehall with his parents, Lemuel Bartholomew and Mary Squire. Lemma was the fourth of 12 children.

Lemuel lived in Litchfield for 21 years, and in 1759, he sent his oldest son Joseph to locate a new home for the family in the Northeastern wilderness, according to Keys’ notes. The young man decided on certain lands in Skenesborough, now known as Whitehall.

Joseph started to return home to report his findings, but was taken sick and died in Rutland, Vermont.

Regardless, Lemuel and the remainder of the Bartholomew family made their way to their new home in Skenesborough in 1760 and settled in in the section known as Bartymy Town at the junction of the Old Fair Haven Road and Scotia Road, where they planted the first orchard in the county.

At the time, the French held Ticonderoga, only 30 miles away, and bloody conflicts were taking place around Lake George.

Lemuel’s son Lemma, also called Lemme, was the main character in the March 21, 1780, attack known as Bettys’ Raid.

Loyal to the crown, the notorious Joseph Bettys with his band of Tory ruffians and Indians raided Skenesborough and burned and destroyed the village. They burned Philip Skene’s mansion and several other buildings, took dozen or more prisoners and killed two individuals.

One of those prisoners was Lemma Bartholomew, a carpenter by trade and a farmer by occupation. He was an active patriot during the Revolution.

According to the website "Find a Grave," while doing errands on a pleasant morning in March 1780, Lemma was escorting home an older couple named McCall. They started home, the old couple riding in a horse and buggy, which was being led by Bartholomew.

Passing through the ravine, according to the website, near the site of the Borden condensery, they were startled by the dreaded war whoop of the Indians.

Lemma shouted to the McCalls to hold fast and hit the horse with a stick to send them off to safety. But the couple was shot and scalped and Bartholomew was taken captive.

When his people saw his horse coming home alone they were alarmed and organized a searching party and tracked the animal until they discovered their murdered and mutilated friends, but no trace of Lemma was to be found.

The following summer, his wife, Anna Wilson, received a letter from Lemma, now a prisoner in Canada.

Ann Keys has a copy of the handwritten letter in her binder. It’s difficult to read, but says to give his love to his family (see box).

Many weeks later, according to "Find a Grave," on a stormy evening while Anna was preparing supper for her father-in-law and the family, a poor traveler knocked at her door and asked for food and shelter from the chilling rain.

He was so changed by suffering and deprivation, so dirty and unkempt, that it was some time before Anna recognized her husband.

Lemma went on to serve as an ensign in 1783 in Charlotte County New York Militia. The couple had four children: Leman, John, Lemma and Thomas.

Lemma died March 22, 1790 around the age of 30. It is rumored that he died from a mortal wound received when he fell upon a pitchfork while descending from a haymow. He is buried in Old Bartholomew Cemetery on Carlton Road in Whitehall.

One of Lemma’s four sons, Leman, married Clarissa Cogswell in 1806 and had 10 children, including a son named Harry Bartholomew in 1818. Harry married Annis Miller Benjamin and had daughter Laura Ann Bartholomew in 1854. She married Adelbert Kelley and had Nancy Minerva Kelly in 1881.

Nancy married Henry Stewart Perry, my great-great-grandfather, whom many in Whitehall remember died after being gored to death by a bull on his farm in 1933.

Nancy and Henry Perry had several children, including my great-grandfather Claude Perry in 1905, who had a daughter in 1930 named Joyce Perry, my maternal grandmother, who just passed in 2019.

That makes Lemma my sixth great-grandfather.

According to Keys’ research, the Bartholomew family, all descendants of Lemuel and Mary, is undoubtedly the oldest, largest family in Whitehall and possibly in the county.

