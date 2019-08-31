And just like that, it is September. I am really not sure where the last few weeks went, but now we are heading into fall.
Hopefully you are enjoying a long three-day weekend, and maybe a cookout or two. In between relaxing today and tomorrow, you may want to think about what is on sale now. This is the perfect time to buy certain things, and save quite a bit of money.
- Outdoor furniture: Patio sets, cushions, pillows and any other accessory that you may have on our patio or in your backyard is being discounted as we speak. Plan on updating things next year? This way you can purchase items at a discount and set it aside for next summer. What a great chance to replace ripped or out of date things you have had for years.
- Summer clothing: I love stocking up on summer clothing. Bathing suits are normally priced very high, so getting them on clearance is the way to go. T-shirts and other shortsleeve tops can be put away for next season, or worn all year round with a sweater. And if you have children, buying items at a discount could easily save you hundreds of dollars, and be prepared for the upcoming season.
- Gas grills: Looking to invest in a new grill? Start shopping. New models of grills come out each year, so businesses will want to move the current stock, so they have room for other things. Models that have been assembled will be marked down with huge discounts. Look for scratch and dent items as well. You may not even notice the damage, but save a lot of money because they have to discount it.
- Mattresses: Labor Day is one of those holidays set aside for mattress sales. So, if you are looking for a new bed, chances are you may find a deal this weekend.
- As always, stay away from certain things too.
- Televisions: There are few times to get the best price on a TV, and Labor Day isn’t one of them. If you are looking to upgrade your flat screen, wait until Black Friday, or later in January. Black Friday gives retailers a chance to move some big product from their storage. And January gives them the opportunity to appeal to Super Bowl fans. Hold off and potentially save hundreds of dollars.
- Halloween costumes: The stores are starting to bring in the fall decor. Along with that is costumes. Hold off on buying a costume, as they will begin to go on sale in October. Better yet, make your child’s costume, and save even more money!
In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family and your pocket book! Free giveaways during the class as well. Please join me for my next class on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 6:00 PM Feel free to call 518-742-3309, or go to poststar.com/couponclass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.