The goat palace, an 8-by-12 board-and-batten building, is working out well.
It fits a whole lot of goats comfortably. They lounge around in it through another slogging rainstorm, staying dry and warm.
When I’m hoeing nearby in the afternoon while it’s not raining, eight or nine goats stand staring at me from just inside one of its open double doors.
Other goats are pegged out in the lawn, grazing, or just walking around the goat yard munching hay and drinking water.
When it starts raining again, I flip over a big feed bucket, put it inside the palace and sit with all the goats as we wait out the latest cold slog.
Little Nosy, who had to spend his first weeks in the house this winter, usually sits on my lap while my best little milk goat, the black-and-white Moon, chews on my shirt and demands her pats.
I haven’t put any furniture into the new goat palace — no benches, no raised platforms, nothing to interfere with cleaning. If the goats want to play, they have plenty to jump on outside.
I’m also not feeding them, or watering them, in there. I put sawdust on the floor. Then, every few days I sweep it out and put down some more. It has a finished plywood floor and a steel threshold that is level with the floor, so there is no obstacle to sweeping.
Live and learn.
I have spent a large part of my life shoveling heavy litter out of chicken coops and stables, fighting my way around corners, nesting boxes, benches, over gutters and thresholds, and through doors that aren’t really big enough.
The new goat palace keeps it simple. It follows Genghis Khan’s passion for simplicity, but on a much modified level: If you come upon a town or village, burn it, smash it, and finally have the livestock trample the remains back into the steppes, so it doesn’t interfere with grazing.
In these days, everything interferes with grazing, so we have to make liberal allowances.
Our insane method of travel, on asphalt scars called roads, constructed of crushed stone and imported oil tars at phenomenal expense, traveled on by hurtling metal shells whose drivers often have little regard for life forms that walk onto those roads, means we don’t just have to fence in our gardens from grazing, we also have to fence in our livestock from speeding vehicles.
Anyway, Genghis, I’m thinking of you. I’m milking goats and gathering wild pot herbs just as you and your mother and your siblings did when you were a poor young boy who no one could imagine might just become the great Khan.
These days, we must accept our attempts to simplify in very small doses, and take them as very small victories, such as the new open floor-plan goat palace.
In any case, goats really don’t like standing or lying around in the rain. So, my goats are lucky we live in modern times, because they have a new comfortable place to come in to during the slogging rain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.