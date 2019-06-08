When I was a boy, I always had a job in the summer. Actually, several jobs.
I often worked with Bob, the only adult besides his wife, Alberta, that I didn’t address with an honorific, on his cattle ranch in central Florida.
In addition to the ranch duties there were his duties at the Girl Scout camp, with its entrance just past the young steers’ feeding station.
We did camp maintenance during the day: a lot of toilet unclogging, light bulb changing, building repairs, and bat removal. In the evening we picked up the trash.
The pig guy and his wife picked up the meal left overs. That man would lift garbage cans full of slop into the back of his pickup.
He was powerful, big and dirty. Nothing you would want to tangle with.
Bob was also powerful, a tall, lean, clean and never-mean Native American man. Still, nothing you would want to tangle with.
I often had a side job at the camp, washing the scraped dishes twice a day and mopping up “my” lunch room.
There was no food-borne illness there, if I was working. Bob taught me all about the benefits and use of bleach and water, and elbow grease and soap.
I guess I got paid for working all summer, but that money probably went to new school supplies and clothing.
So the pig guy and his wife had a pickup, and Bob had a pickup. That was it for vehicles on the ranch and at the camp except for an old bus that came and went, and parents’ cars that came and went, and a couple of Ford tractors.
Bob’s truck was a four-wheel-drive Ford. In the evening we’d load it with trash and take it to the private burn dump. We’d hide behind the doors to avoid exploding deodorant cans. A pretty good way for a boy to cool out in the evening.
Bob would sit in the cab and chisel down his calluses with a sharp pocket knife. The dogs and I would watch the fire. Once it died down, the dogs and I would look for the old fox’s tracks.
After that the day would wind down.
In the morning we might cruise pastures, talking to the stock, which had been on the ranch for generations.
Bob’s father had the Grand National Champion Brahma bull before Bob took over. I knew that bull’s grandson Cracker Jack. He was just as his name suggested. He had a giant neck and sometimes, for fun, he would toss one of the scrub bulls over the fence.
We would have to track through the sandy backcountry in the pickup, sometimes following the poor dejected fellow for hours.
“There was a road here years ago,” Bob would say, and we would barrel through the scrub, prickly pear, small trees, ditches and pond edges. No delicate trucks with plastic bumpers and mirrors that broke off with the slightest contact in those days.
No lack of tracking skill either.
And, nothing like a four-wheeler. There were a few “ponies” — Arabian and quarter horses for solitary human searches into the Florida slash pine and hammocks, to fill that niche.
Now, I see tons of “pickups” go by, towing trailers with what look like miniature pick-ups on them.
I guess that’s how folks get into the back country these days, at least up here.
Nothing like that then. One regular truck with creeper gears, a man, a boy and several dogs, got the job done. It actually got several jobs done, every sunny day that passed.
