I know how blessed I am to have my dad, Jim Sidusky in my life. He started his life in West Pawlet VT, and at some point in his childhood, moved to Hudson Falls with his family. There they opened Sidusky’s Grocery, where he was taught a strong work ethic from his parents. He went onto to the U.S. Navy after graduation, and served during the Vietnam War. My dad was a talented machinist by trade for many years.
As I grew up, he was the type of dad that would teach me things by letting me do them. Guided by his assistance and knowledge with every step, and ready to correct me when I messed up. But he allowed me to learn, and for that I am very thankful. His patience level is like no other. Another trait I got from him.
As I think about my life, I attribute so many things about myself to him. My drive to work hard each and every day. My love for motorcycles, after growing up on the back of a 1952 Harley Davidson pan head. My love for log cabins, after living in a beautiful one my entire life that he built when I was a child with his own hands in his “spare” time. My excitement when I see a big lawn sale, as we would always stop to see if we could find a great deal.
There are some great deals this coming week to celebrate Father’s Day. Make sure to check these out, and if you see something your dad would like, take advantage of the great pricing.
- Home Depot.com has some great prices on a variety of gift ideas for dad beginning today. Is dad an outdoors man? Grab him some new yard tools, gardening items, mulch, grass seed, etc. If dad is a griller, check out the deals on grills and their accessories. Buy some steaks, and enjoy a home-cooked meal at home with him.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods has sales on camping supplies, coolers, fishing and tackle. Grab him a new cooler, a new fishing pole or new shirt and a pair of shorts. Whatever dad’s hobbies, you are sure to find something in this store.
If you can’t find a specific gift, you can always choose a gift card or cash. Feel dad out to see what kind of things he is in need of or wants to buy. Maybe he wants a new tool or to go out to dinner. This way dad can enjoy getting the gift, but put the amount towards something he would like to purchase.
If a gift is not an option, there are plenty of things that you can do that cost nothing. Take a hike, give him a call or stop over for a visit. Just a nice visit with him is all he needs.
I not only appreciate my dad on Sunday, June 16, but each and every day. I also appreciate, and want to wish my husband Bill, my father-in-law Floyd and my brother Scott a Happy Father’s Day.
