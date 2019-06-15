So, I told the fox, if that’s what he was, “No!”
He was a red stout little feller with a tail that seemed to be missing hair. I imagine he’d been in a scrape or two.
Perhaps he was a young coyote. He was muscular and strong. He had a determined and intelligent look on his face.
The ducks had come charging out of the woods behind the house, but one was missing.
“Where is the other duck?” I asked with a bit of alarm.
They quacked a lot.
I ran passed them, and there at the edge of the woods trying to make her return home, mauled and brutalized, was Missy Duck.
That stout little critter came back and tried to pick her up again. That’s when I yelled, “No!”
He hesitated. Let her go. Took a few steps. Turned around and came back at me.
“No!”
I didn’t have my shillelagh, or he would have got conked.
I did have my poor duck though, and she was bleeding heavily and wounded in at least four places.
I put her in the duck safe and locked the door. Soon, I let Rosemary Duck, Missy’s sister, in with her.
The other four ducks loitered nearby. Except, occasionally, two would fain that they were headed back to the site of the attack.
This I dissuaded them from a few times, specifically warning them about doing things inspired by duck intelligence.
It’s about a week later, and they have not headed to those woods since (as far as I know). So I guess they got it, or something.
After sleeping a lot for two days, a sleep so deep she appeared dead, Missy has entered rehab and is living in a small fenced in yard with a duck safe and a private swimming pool.
She is, of course, accompanied by her sister Rosemary who wraps her neck around Missy while she rests.
The other ducks loiter nearby.
Over the years, we have had several poultry that have survived being mauled, Mr. Rooster Head being the prime example.
He was dragged off by a fox three times, and still can’t lift his head up completely.
He was so bad the first time, I considered making supper out of him. He had cuts that revealed muscle, and he could not lift his head at all.
But, for some quiet reason, I thought better of it. And with the help of tamed iodine and rehab, he recovered almost completely, and is respected by every creature here, goats included.
The goats even welcome him into their house, and do not object when he eats with them while they are milking.
He has, however, given up his forays into the woods.
I believe Missy, recovery-wise, is not out of the woods yet, even though a week has passed. Ducks can be very stoic. So, we shall see.
In the meantime, the two hens who seemed to have been setting forever have hatched out chicks. This will require the construction of another small yard.
It is imperative that we say, “No!” to the fox, the coyote and their like.
