June is upon us. The weather is getting warmer and the children are getting excited for summer recess. The month of June can be an expensive one if you are not careful. There is always a good time of year to buy certain things, and some things to wait on. Let’s take a look at a few of my favorite items.
National Donut Day is on June 7, so dig in. Some places require a purchase in order to get a “free” donut, such as a coffee or another donut. Some places will give every customer a free donut just for stopping in. A great day to celebrate with children, or anyone who has a sweet tooth.
Book your flights for summer this week to get the most bang for your buck. Many online services that help you out by booking flights recommend booking flights for major holidays between four and eight weeks in advance. If you are using this rule, you will want to book no later than June 6. This will give you some great flights to choose from, and save you some money. If you cannot book by June 6, do it as soon as you can. The earlier you book, the better selection and more money you will save.
Spring clothing sales have begun. Check out the clearance racks at most stores. You can easily save up to 75 percent off spring attire right now. You can either set aside for next year, or enjoy wearing these spring fashions over the next couple of months. If you have small children, always try to plan ahead. What size do you think they will be in next spring? It’s a great way to stock up and be prepared for next year and save money as well.
Father’s Day is just around the corner. You will begin to see a lot of marketing for this day. There are also graduations. And nowadays, not only do we celebrate high school and college graduation, but preschool, kindergarten and middle school. It’s a month full of celebrations, depending on who you know, so be prepared and plan accordingly so these days don’t sneak up on you, and cost you more money.
June is not the month to buy a laptops. If you can wait, fall is a better time. The best time to purchase a laptop is Black Friday. If you must buy one now, do some research, and wait for the one you decide on to go on sale.
Summer clothing is out in full force, but you should hold off on buying it right now. Try to get away with wearing what you have from last year, and wear some of the bargains you just got off the spring clearance racks. Summer clothing will begin to be marked down in September, which is the best time to start looking at it.
