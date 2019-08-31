Cow the goat, or Cow T. Goat, is a very sweet animal, and appropriately named.
She has the markings of a Holstein, and a respectable ability to produce milk in comparison to her small size.
She never causes trouble, and she is friends with all the other goats, the ducks, the chickens, the dog and all people. She doesn’t bother to knock heads with anyone.
She will jump the fence to visit, and will walk up with her pleasant face and look into her human friends’ eyes.
The thing is when they look back, they see a sweet animal, but perhaps what’s going on behind those eyes is not all that complicated.
She likes to stand next to the tool shed when she’s out and chew on the siding, or walk around in what appears to be an aimless fashion until she happens upon a friend.
We say, “It seems like her head is full of stuffing.”
Something very cowish happened the other day.
We are now, despite being in the middle of harvest, preparing for next year. A big part of that is digging into the piles of finished compost, which are essentially rich topsoil, and spreading it.
After using the tractor bucket to dig into one pile, I noticed what appeared to be an intact, ancient duck egg. This thing rolling out of the pile caused me pause.
I knew it was, in effect, a bomb.
The reason I know this is because of the Ukrainian Easter egg incident of my childhood. My friend George and I made beautiful, classic Ukrainian Easter eggs. We gave them to friends and relations, and they found homes in glass cases around south Florida.
We did not anticipate that, in the hot humid atmosphere of the South, we had distributed time bombs.
After almost a year, they started exploding and stinking up people’s fine china, living rooms and entire houses with rotten raw egg. It wasn’t good.
So, I was looking at this egg that had rolled out of the middle of the nice warm and humid compost heap thinking, I’m going to have to move that carefully, and bury it.
But then along comes Cow, looking happy, and heading who knows where, and down comes her back hoof, right on top of that egg.
I don’t remember her ever walking around the compost heaps before. It was as if she was destined to explode this egg.
Three days later the stink lingers, wandering here and there around the yard, kind of like an anti-Cow – not exactly friendly.
I’m like: How can this still stink still be around? I’ll be out back and it will visit. Same when I’m picking cucumbers, or packing tomatoes.
I hope it doesn’t follow me into the truck and come shopping with me.
This morning I have not come across it. So perhaps it has moved on, or dissipated, or is hiding in the basement.
On the other hand, I don’t have a problem when Cow follows me around. She is a very pleasant presence.
And she doesn’t stink. She smiles blankly.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. You can leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
