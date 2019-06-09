I receive emails or messages on a weekly basis for help with couponing. Most of the questions are about stocking up on items and the basics of starting to coupon and save money. I love that people read, and then are eager to learn more. I picked out a few of questions to share with you.
Q: I see that with the coupon class, it includes two Sunday papers delivered for 10 weeks. Why do I need two Sunday papers?
A: The reason behind the two Sunday papers is to give you double the coupon inserts. If there is a coupon for Hellman’s Mayonnaise, now you will have two of them. This way, if the item is on sale, and it is something that your family uses, you are going to want to stock up on it. This gives you more coupons to use, and a better opportunity to stock up.
Q: What does it mean when I read “double coupons”?
A: Coupons are doubled at two stores in our region. Price Chopper (all over the region) and Shoprite (Albany area) double coupons up to .99 everyday. This means if you have a manufacture coupon that says $.50/1, it will double and take $1.00 off that item. But if you have a manufacture coupon that says $1.00/1, it will remain $1.00 savings, as the double amount is only up to .99. This is a great way to get even more savings if your item is on sale, then you have a coupon and it doubles.
Q: My coupon shows a picture of French’s Spicy Mustard, but says $.50 off ANY flavor mustard. Can you tell me which item I can use the coupon for?
A: It is simple. Never pay attention to the picture. The description on the coupon is the only important part when figuring out what you can use the coupon on. If it says off any mustard, then you can use it on any size bottle, and flavor. However if it does say a specific flavor or size, you must use the coupon for that item only. Any other use would be considered fraudulent. Always read the coupon before matching up the item you will use it on.
Q: My store will not accept my coupon, what should I do?
A: If a cashier will not accept a manufacture coupon, you should notify a manager or customer service. You should always know the store’s coupon policy before shopping there, to prevent confusion. You can easily print the coupon policy online from all stores that accept coupons. I even have copies of these in my binder for situations like this. Then I am prepared if a cashier says she can’t accept my coupon. Always be polite, respectful and explain yourself.
In my monthly class at The Post Star, I go into detail about using coupons, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family and your pocket book! Free giveaways during the class as well. Please join me for my next class on Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. Feel free to call 518-742-3309, or go to poststar.com/couponclass.
