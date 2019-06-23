Summer is finally here.
Everyone is getting ready for the end of school. Programs, child care and vacations have been planned and have begun. And now comes that famous statement “Mom, I am bored!”
Well, I have some great summer ideas for you that won’t break the bank, and will keep you in our wonderful Adirondack region.
If you have young children, Magic Forest is a great place to visit. A staple in our region, this place has been around for many years. New this year, they have opened Dino Roar Valley, a wonderful park filled with dinosaurs. You can choose to do just the Magic Forest part, just the Dino Roar Valley part, or if you have the time, you can enjoy both attractions. They are open daily through Labor Day.
On a hot day, head over to Lake Luzerne and visit Tubby Tubes Co. They are a tubing and zorbing adventure park. They also take bus trips with tubes and drop you off for a lazy ride down the river. Being from Lake Luzerne originally, tubing down the river is one of my all time favorite things to do. Excellent relaxing afternoon activity for all ages.
If you are looking for more action, head up to West Mountain and visit the new Aerial Adventure. This fun filled park has six courses ranging in ability levels using the latest in treetop technology. They are also reopening the mountain bike park, which was very popular last summer. They recommend to contact the mountain ahead of time to reserve a time slot. You can find out more information at westmtn.net.
One of my favorite things to do is to go and have ice cream. And let me tell you, we have plenty to pick from around here. If you enjoy hard ice cream, two of my favorite places in our area are Cooper’s Cave Ale Co. in Glens Falls. Located right on the bike trail, their ice cream is made on premises and they have many flavors to choose from. And we can not forget Stewart’s Shops. There is one in every town. Stop in and get a double scoop, or a milkshake. A thick chocolate milkshake with no syrup is my favorite summer treat. You won’t be disappointed.
If soft ice cream is your thing, you have a few more options. Martha’s Dandee Ice Cream located in Queensbury is a milestone in our area. They also serve meals that you can enjoy before your ice cream. Rob & Deb’s Frozen Dreams located in Glens Falls offers delicious flavors, sundaes and ice cream cakes too. Plus, they are my Mom’s favorite. And Sprinkles Ice Cream Shoppe located on the bike trail in Queensbury. Take a ride with the kids, and stop for a refreshing treat. They serve soft or hard ice cream as well. While you are enjoying your day, you will be supporting small business in our area, which should be very important to you!
In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family and your pocket book! Free giveaways during the class as well. Please join me for my next class at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 14. Feel free to call 518-742-3309, or go to poststar.com/couponclass.
