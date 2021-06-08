June 6, 1994—May 28, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Zachery “Zack” Baird, 26, a long-time resident of Hudson Falls, most recently of Queensbury, passed away on May 28, 2021, after a long battle with Prader Willi Syndrome.

Born on June 6, 1994 in Augusta, ME, he was the son of David Baird and Serena Stagnitta.

He was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School, Class of 2012.

Zack enjoyed fishing, playing video games, driving his car, cooking, baking and model car collecting. He loved watching TV shows on cooking and crime shows. He treasured the times that he socialized with his family and friends. Zack never hesitated striking up conversations with whomever was near. If he ever caught your ear at a party or gathering of any sort, you realized quickly how he loved to talk. Zack will be most remembered for his smile. If you see a picture of him, you would see his beautiful a smile.

Zack is predeceased by his great grandfather, Elger Warner, his great grandmother, Doris “Nanny” Newton, and his grandfather, Joseph Stagnitta.