May 16, 1936—Oct. 15, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Yvonne Woolley (Rowley) 86, of Saratoga Springs, NY, passed peacefully into her Savior’s loving arms, wrapped in the love of her family, on October 15, 2022 at Albany Medical Center.

Born May 16, 1936 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the daughter of the late G. Stuart and Eula Rowley (Gregory).

Yvonne was a graduate of Saratoga High School Class of 1955.

She wed the love of her life, Walter W. Woolley, at the Methodist Church in Saratoga Springs on September 10, 1955. She became a member of the Schuylerville United Methodist Church, establishing her “Church Family” that same year. For 67 years, she happily devoted her time, talent and treasure to her precious SUMC.

Before Walter’s passing on August 23, 1999 they built a legacy of love and devotion to their family that will endure for generations. Yvonne passionately carried that legacy, loving and teaching her family until her last day.

At home in nature, she loved gardening and found joy and wonder in the earth, stars, and planets, gazing upon them with expectation, appreciation, and gratitude for their splendor. Her excitement at the latest celestial event was contagious.

Yvonne valued connection with others, and with a servant’s heart, she sought to lend a helping hand to her family, friends, and community whenever needed. She also served as a literacy volunteer.

As a child, Yvonne joined the 4-H organization, which began her decades-long journey as member, club leader and volunteer. She lovingly recalled the many children she mentored, teaching many of them to sew and cook, among other things. While raising her family, she worked in the Schuylerville Elementary School cafeteria and enjoyed interacting with the children. Rumor has it she was the “favorite lunch lady” to many.

She enjoyed history, especially local history, volunteering at community celebrations in Schuylerville. A longtime member of the Heritage Hunters of Saratoga County, she dedicated her talent to preserving family history.

Volunteering at Second Hand Rose in Schuylerville, she continued connecting with others, nurturing friendships, and offering kindness to those she served. Her time spent with her friends from “the shop” was such a joy in her golden years.

In addition to her husband, Yvonne is predeceased by their infant son, Kirk David; and their beloved son-in-law, Bruce L. Stewart.

Surviving Yvonne is her dear big brother and sister-in-law, Jean F. and Elizabeth Rowley of Ithaca, NY.

Left to continue Mom’s legacy are her son, Paul Woolley with wife, Jane; daughter, Karen Stewart; and daughter Sally Stahlecker with husband, Edward.

Holding Gram’s memory and love in their hearts and treasuring her wisdom are her grandchildren, Lauren K. Stewart; Brittany T. Woolley; Holly Stewart-Giller with husband, Ethan; Paul Woolley II with wife Megan; Aarika Van Amburgh with husband Ryan; Anne Marie Stahlecker; and Andrew Stahlecker with wife, Angela.

Cherishing her memory are GG’s great-grandchildren: Sadie (Sid) Cory; Carter and Sophie Van Amburgh; Lily and Grace Woolley; and Avery, Cameron and Bennett Stewart-Giller.

She was Aunt Yvonne and Cousin Yvonne to several cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins. She leaves behind dear friends who enriched her life, each valued and loved.

There will be no calling hours. All are welcome to the funeral service at the Schuylerville United Methodist Church, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Christian Burial to follow at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. The family is planning a “Celebration of Life” in the springtime, date and time to be announced.

In place of flowers or gifts of sympathy, anyone who wishes to honor her memory might offer kindness to someone or lend a hand if you’re able. She would love that. If you would like, you may donate to the Schuylerville United Methodist Church, 51 Church St, Schuylerville, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.