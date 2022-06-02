May 6, 1937—May 30, 2022
FORT EDWARD — Yvonne Weller, 85, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Wesley Health Care Center.
Born May 6, 1937, in Ipswich, Suffolk England, she was the daughter of the late Cyril and Eileen Syble (Smith) Munnings.
Yvonne married the love of her life, Grant Weller, Jr., and they spent many wonderful years together until his passing in 2001.
She enjoyed gardening, knitting, casinos, her cats, playing bingo, and spending time with family.
In addition to her parents and husband; Yvonne was predeceased by her brothers: John, and Wally.
Left to cherish her memory include her children: Cherry (Craig) Jordan, Vanessa (Paul) Parker, Jr.; her grandchildren: April (Amy), Autumn (Derek), Amber (Aaron), Billi-jo (Dave), Brandy, Paul III, Janissa (Adam), Jill (Dalton); her sisters: Veronica, Mary, Rosalind, Pamela; ten great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Yvonne request, there will be no calling hours. Service and burial will be private and to the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Yvonne’s memory can be made to S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave, Queensbury, NY, 12804.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY, 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
