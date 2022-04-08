Aug. 17, 1929—April 5, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Yvonne Theresa (Charon) Griffin, 92 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 5, 2022.

Born August 17, 1929 in Beaver Falls, PA, Yvonne was the youngest child of Amil and Mary (Mayou) Charon.

She was a 1948 graduate of St. Peters High School in Saratoga Springs. Yvonne met the love of her life William T. Griffin and they married and moved to Hudson Falls where they raised their three children in the house they built together.

Yvonne worked in various administrative jobs, but her true passions were homemaking and the caregiving of others. She truly loved sharing her culinary delights with all who entered her home. There was an open-door policy, all were welcome. She loved animals especially dogs and horses.

Yvonne was very creative and talented. She was an excellent seamstress and had a French weaving business while raising her children. She also enjoyed refinishing furniture, restoring its beauty and functionality. Yvonne was a very independent person.

She was very active in the Catholic Church, teaching Catechism, and was involved in the renewal. Yvonne’s strong, unshakable faith sustained her throughout her entire life.

In addition to her parents and siblings, she was predeceased by her husband, William T. Griffin, who passed away in 1985.

Yvonne is survived by her children: Thomas Griffin (Joannie), Marty Griffin (Pete Shortell), and Barbara Griffin-Jordan (Michael); four grandchildren: Jeremy Dube, Sarah Miner, Luke Griffin, and Alicia Bevan; six great-grandchildren: Desteny Dube, Camryn and Jacob Miner, Logan and Aiden Bevan and Isaac Griffin; three great-great-granddaughters: BellaRose, Auroroa and Zaylah.

A funeral service will be conducted, 2 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls with the Reverend David Noone, a longtime family friend, officiating.

Friends may call on Monday evening from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., following the services.

Rite of Committal will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mihindu, the staff at Fort Hudson Day Program and the staff at McCann’s Pharmacy. A very heartfelt thanks to the team of caregivers who helped us keep her in her beloved home; Sherry, Rodonna, Vivian, Lynn, Colleen, and Joannie, as well as friends and neighbors; Judy, Susan, and John Wells.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, PO Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

