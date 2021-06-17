Yvonne S. Rock

Yvonne was an active member in a senior group that held weekly meetings at the Golden Corral in Saratoga. There, her and her husband enjoyed socializing and making many friends. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls. When she wasn’t busy working or spending time with her family and friends, Yvonne loved to read romance novels. Yvonne had a friendly disposition and could strike up a conversation with just about anyone she met. Her life was dedicated to her family and was always there to take care of her loved ones whenever they needed anything. Yvonne adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be greatly missed.