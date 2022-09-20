Aug. 29, 1951—Sept. 17, 2022

WARRENSBURG — Yvonne R. Vernum, 71, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer, surrounded by her loving family.

Born August 29, 1951, a lifelong resident of Warrensburg, she was the granddaughter of the late Leon and Edith Morehouse.

Yvonne was predeceased by Morgan Morehouse, the father of her three children that she was blessed to spend 21 years with. Later in life, she met her second chance love, Larry Maxum, who brought a sparkle back to her eyes.

Yvonne retired from Warren County in 2011 after working at area hotels in Lake George in her younger years.

Yvonne enjoyed gardening, reading, and puzzles and was especially proud of her work as a volunteer for 20-plus years at Catholic Charities. It was there that she made many friendships that continued through her illness.

Yvonne was predeceased by her siblings, Myra Moffitt and Jeffrey Vernum.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three children; Bob (Tammy) Morehouse, Amy McByrne (Charles Olden), and Michael (Tina) Morehouse, all of Warrensburg; nine grandchildren: Kyle (Danielle) Morehouse, Kayla Morehouse (Tyler Ingleston), Katelyn (TJ) McKeown, Ashlie Morehouse, Mika (Richard) Oehler, Morgan Olden, and Danielle, Micaela, and Jonathan Marcotte; Yvonne’s greatest joy, her great-grandchildren: Abigail and Audrey Morehouse, Weston, Wyatt, Landon, and Maverick Oehler, Emma Dean, Adam McKeown, and Colton and Aria Tubbs; siblings: Larry and Ivan Vernum, Barbara VanSalisbury, and Richard Wallace; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Sunday, October 2, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Stephen Andrews, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Warrensburg, officiating.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice nurses Holly, Lisa, and Patty, as well as Dr. Smead and Red and Debbie Pitkin.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.