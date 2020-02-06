Sept. 20, 1943 — Feb. 3, 2020
CAMBRIDGE — Yvonne L. Lynds, 76, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Grand Nursing Home in Utica, New York. She formerly resided on Jerome Drive in Cambridge and was the wife of the late Arthur L. Lynds who died in 1986.
Yvonne was born on Sept. 20, 1943, in Bennington, Vermont, daughter of the late John and Emma (Flanders) Cadoret. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Lawrence University. Yvonne was employed at the Cambridge Central School as an account clerk. She was a member of the New Life Christian Church and the Farm & Garden Association both in Cambridge.
Survivors include her daughters, Meredith Lynds of Gloversville and Gladys (Tom) Ohnmeiss of Hamburg; her son, Walter (Rachel) Lynds of Buskirk; her brothers, John, Donald and David Cadoert; her grandchildren, Thomas, Emily and Cassie Ohnmeiss, Arthur (Angela), Shania and Benjamin Lynds; her great grandchildren, Kenneth, Liam, Owen, Zoey and Daemon Lynds. Yvonne was predeceased by a grandson, Dustin Lynds; her sister, Emily Cole; and her brothers, George and Frank Cadoret.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main St., Hoosick Falls, NY. Burial will follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery, Hoosick Falls.
Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from noon until the start of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Karen & Molly McGovern Memorial Fund through the funeral home.
