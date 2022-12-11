CLIFTON PARK—Yvonne Greene (D’Avignon) entered eternal life on Friday, December 9, 2022, at age 85, from her home in Clifton Park, NY. Her spirit is carried on by her husband, two daughters, grandson and two great-granddaughters, as well as three sisters.

It was an old house, a big beautiful old house; 32 rooms with hand carved door hinges and ornate chandeliers. It was here in Schaghticoke, NY, where Yvonne Greene (D’Avignon) was born and grew up as one of six sisters, three whom survive her; Helen Kantor, Patricia Shearer (Patsy) and Bonnie Nocito, surrounded by immediate and extended family. Oh, the stories they have told... from large family dinners to shenanigans over washing dishes, grand parties in the dance hall of the homestead, Sunday drives in the country and family vacations in Canada. Each experience created an adventure.

At age 17, Yvonne’s adventures went on to include a dedicated 40 years career to the state of NY, retiring from the Department of Social Services. She later, worked five additional years at Phoenix Life Insurance Company in East Greenbush, New York. Yvonne loved life and valued time with family. She took pride in her home and beautifying the property she so proudly owned in Schaghticoke and later in Clifton Park. Shortly, after meeting her current husband, Ralph Greene, she decided it was time to retire and for them to set out on adventures of their own. She was a proud member of the Colonie Elks for a number of years, where she volunteered many hours. Yvonne was a caring, generous person, who found pleasure in helping others. They were also quite active in the square dance club and hosted many, many bus trips, traveling around the country with 40-80 of their closest friends. When at home, Yvonne enjoyed playing dominos, often being the victor, she would take pity on her opponent and try to help them win a game or two. She would share, “it’s not fun winning all the time.” Yvonne had quite a sweet tooth. Her favorite food group was ice cream—Stewarts being her absolute favorite.

Yvonne loved her family and had no greater pleasure than being with them. She had the most radiant smile, maintained her mild manner and held her appreciation for quick wit to the very end. Yvonne Greene, a wife, a mother and a Nana, this is the greatest legacy we have from you. We will live our lives to make you proud! As God calls us one by one, we will link again!

Calling Hours will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 from 5-7PM at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville. A Funeral Home Service will be Tuesday at 10AM with burial to follow at the Saratoga National Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 in memory of Yvonne E. Greene.

To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.