Yvonne Gaudier

As the war wound down, Yvonne was on the French welcoming committee. One evening at a dance to entertain the soldiers, her future changed completely when a handsome GI offered her a doughnut ... Joe and Yvonne talked through the evening, they agreed to meet again, and then again ... they were falling in love. It wasn’t long before Joe found out he was being sent back to the States, but he never even had time to meet her parents! They wrote each other, beautiful love letters and telegrams. They were desperate to be together. Yvonne applied for a job and remarkably found work in New York City at the fledgling United Nations. She announced to her parents she was leaving France to marry a man they had never met, her loving mother cried, and her loving father was not speaking to her.