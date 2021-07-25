Yvonne Gaudier

1920-2021
In 1920 on the outskirts of Paris a baby girl was born to a young couple of humble means. She had eyes the color of the Caribbean Sea and her parents named her Yvonne.
Yvonne was destined to be their only child. Paris was rebounding after WWI, Yvonne’s parents worked hard but didn’t feel they could afford to give Yvonne a sister or brother. In 1930 the Great Depression made its way into Europe, the little family raised rabbits for food and ate too many turnips. With all that, Yvonne thrived in the company of her extended family that lived close by. She had cousins to play with and aunts and uncles to watch over her. She was an excellent student, so smart and well behaved.
A decade later when Yvonne was in her early 20’s, WWII was looming — bomb shelters, blackouts, rationing, and ultimately the Germans occupied Paris. It was a terrifying time and initially she was sent away to the countryside, for her own safety, but as the war progressed, life carried on and Yvonne came back to the city. She worked as a secretary at a company that made typewriters and cookware. The German officers confiscated most of the typewriters, however, as well as food, services and most produced goods.
Yvonne wanted to continue her studies and was accepted to La Sorbonne to learn English. Little did she know how her knowledge of English would come in handy when the brave warriors and liberators, Les Americains, came to town.
As the war wound down, Yvonne was on the French welcoming committee. One evening at a dance to entertain the soldiers, her future changed completely when a handsome GI offered her a doughnut ... Joe and Yvonne talked through the evening, they agreed to meet again, and then again ... they were falling in love. It wasn’t long before Joe found out he was being sent back to the States, but he never even had time to meet her parents! They wrote each other, beautiful love letters and telegrams. They were desperate to be together. Yvonne applied for a job and remarkably found work in New York City at the fledgling United Nations. She announced to her parents she was leaving France to marry a man they had never met, her loving mother cried, and her loving father was not speaking to her.
Joe and Yvonne carved out a life together, they traveled back to France shortly after they were married, Yvonne’s parents loved Joe too. Trips back to Yvonne’s hometown were made every two years. They presented their first daughter Mercedes and then their second Lisette. The grandparents were thrilled, although parting after a long visit was hard on them.
Joe and Yvonne moved to the New Jersey suburbs when their second child was born, Joe’s parents lived with them, and Yvonne continued to commute to the United Nations for work. She planted tulips and roses in the yard, hand made all the Halloween costumes for the girls, and loved to bake beautiful pastries that were gobbled up during holiday parties for the family. Her daughters nicknamed her the energizer bunny, she loved doing things for everyone around her.
The children grew, both girls moved to the Adirondack area, where they met their husbands. Mercedes and Tom had two beautiful girls of their own: Yvette and Juliette. Lisette and Peter became their proud aunt and uncle.
Yvonne and Joe loved visiting the North Country and they did so often. Retirement allowed them time to visit and also to travel, take cruises, and see a bit of the world. Yvonne took up quilting, Joe painting and furniture making.
Unfortunately, Joe passed away at the age of 67. Yvonne was heartbroken and made a beautiful quilted wall hanging out of his old shirts. The quilt was featured in a well known how-to book. Yvonne’s daughters asked her to move close to them, but her independent nature led her to stay in New Jersey another 10 years. She became a Literacy Volunteer and taught English and reading. She made new friends with a walking group and traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, Greece and Turkey. In her life, Yvonne traveled 20 countries and 30 states in a time when travel wasn’t as easy.
Ultimately, Yvonne joined her North Country family. She loved to spend time with her granddaughters, proof read every school assignment for them, made them sweaters and elaborate costumes, never missed a play, sporting event, or dance recital, and was their roommate on every family vacation no matter if it was ski, sea or a European trip. She also was involved with the Queensbury Senior Center. She made hundreds of baby hats for the Snuggery, and mittens for needy children at Christmas. She also researched and cooked food for meetings of the Arm Chair Travelers at the Center.
Yvonne always lived a life outside of herself, caring so much for the people around her.
Peter would always say he was blessed with the best mother-in-law ever ... kind, sweet, loving, smart, considerate, and generous. Always someone who would listen intently, ask questions, but never judge, and ultimately gave you the wisdom to come to your own conclusion.
To say she will be missed does not even begin to express the loss for her family, or for anyone who knew her.
Yvonne will have a memorial celebration of her life at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory of Yvonne to: Southern Adirondack Independent Living, 71 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804—www.sailhelps.org or Feline Advocates Coming Together, PO Box 4045, Queensbury, NY 12804—www.factanimalrescue.com/donate.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.