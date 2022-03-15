Feb. 24, 1931—March 12, 2022

CAMBRIDGE — Yvonne Elizabeth Adams, 91, of Cambridge, passed away early Saturday morning, March 12, 2022 at the Delmar Center in Delmar, NY.

Yvonne was born February 24, 1931 in College Point, NY and was the daughter of the late Llewilyn and Frances (Cobb) Barto. She graduated from Flushing High School in Flushing, NY and was a homemaker.

Her hobbies were widespread, from playing bingo to activities like shopping, collecting shoes, trips to Cape Cod, shopping at thrift stores, decorating, spending time with friends and was a member of the Red Hatters, and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by her parents, her husband, William Adams, who passed away February 24, 2011, a son, Robert William Adams, who passed away April 10, 2021.

Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Pamela Skaarup (Steve Nordhauser) of Brunswick, NY; a daughter-in-law, Audran Adams of Cambridge; sister, Elise Davis of Watertown, CT; grandchildren: Jessica Skaarup, Kristen Trombley and Jared Skaarup; great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Ayden, Grayson, Ezra and Maylin.

Calling hours are 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.

Memorial contributions in memory of Yvonne may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.