Dec. 24, 1928—May 5, 2022

ARGYLE — Yvonne Duquesnel, 93, was taken from us before her time on Tuesday, May 5, 2022, at the Washington Center Rehab. Argyle.

She was born on Dec. 24, 1928, and raised in France. She had a rich life filled with amazing stories. There was many a tale of her life and travels in France with her closest friend Nicole, living near Paris during World War II, then moving to the United States, and working at the United Nations where she met her husband, George Duquesnel. In her later years, she moved back to France and enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and finally moved back to the United States to be close by her family.

A traditional old-world French woman with traditional old worldviews, she was a royalist through and through. She was also a lover of the classical arts in many of its forms, whether it’s literature, music, paintings, architecture and especially the ballet. The memories of her many trips to SPAC to see the NYC Ballet will be cherished. But she also could not get enough of Pat Sajak, Alex Trebek, Frasier and oddly enough, Family Guy.

She is predeceased by her husband, George Duquesnel.

She will be sadly missed by her two children: Ronald Duquesnel and Fabienne Dreitlein and her husband, Brian; and her three wonderful grandchildren: Brian Dreitlein and his wife, Ashley, Brendan Dreitlein and Celine Pastore and her husband, Kevin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Queensbury,

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road Queensbury.