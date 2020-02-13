ROCK CITY FALLS — Yvonne C. Marcolongo, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. She was 72.
Born in Ballston Spa, she was the daughter of the late Stephen L. and Pauline Rider Morris. A lifelong resident of Rock City Falls, Yvonne graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1965. She worked for a short period of time as an express mail carrier for the Post Office via a contractor, Capital Region Multiple Listing Service, the Saratoga, Schenectady & Schoharie Association of Realtors while being a full time housewife and care giver.
Yvonne loved her family and being a grandmother. She enjoyed spending some time at the Saratoga Casino with her daughters.
All someone had to do was mention they would like to have something and Yvonne would go on a treasure hunt, eventually find it and give it to that person. No matter how long it took, she would come through!
She was an excellent cook and baker; and loved the outdoors and going to snow mobile “Water Cross” events.
Yvonne would go without to ensure that her family never did. No matter what the financial circumstances she always participated in Give a Child a Christmas and multiple food pantry donations. She donated to St. Jude’s/Help End Childhood Cancer, donated baked goods for varies health related facilities, and helped with bulk mailings in Saratoga Springs, for non-profit organizations by folding letters and stuffing envelopes. She truly was a selfless humanitarian.
Yvonne was the devoted wife for 49 years of John A. Marcolongo, Jr. who passed away in 2015.
Yvonne is survived by her three daughters, Maria Jennings (Mike Shaver), Darcy (Tom) Benuscak and Johnna (Eric) Raylinsky; three grandsons, Will Jennings, Mark and Tyler Benuscak; two brothers, Stephen L. Morris, Jr. of Saratoga Springs and David F. Morris of West Fort Ann; and one niece, Pauline Willey.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in Corpus Christi Church, 2001 US Route 9, Round Lake, by the Rev. Rick Lesser, pastor.
Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Avenue, Saratoga Springs.
A celebration of Yvonne’s Life will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Gurtler Brothers VFW Post 420, 190 Excelsior Ave., Saratoga Springs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Yvonne’s name to the West Fort Ann United Methodist Church, PO Box 105, Fort Ann, NY 12827.
Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-585-5373).
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
