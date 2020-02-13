ROCK CITY FALLS — Yvonne C. Marcolongo, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. She was 72.

Born in Ballston Spa, she was the daughter of the late Stephen L. and Pauline Rider Morris. A lifelong resident of Rock City Falls, Yvonne graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1965. She worked for a short period of time as an express mail carrier for the Post Office via a contractor, Capital Region Multiple Listing Service, the Saratoga, Schenectady & Schoharie Association of Realtors while being a full time housewife and care giver.

Yvonne loved her family and being a grandmother. She enjoyed spending some time at the Saratoga Casino with her daughters.

All someone had to do was mention they would like to have something and Yvonne would go on a treasure hunt, eventually find it and give it to that person. No matter how long it took, she would come through!

She was an excellent cook and baker; and loved the outdoors and going to snow mobile “Water Cross” events.