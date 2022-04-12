Jan. 27, 1952—April 8, 2022
QUEENSBURY — Yi Pom Suk “Suki” Irwin, 70, of Geneva Drive, passed away at the home of her son, surrounded by her family on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Born on Jan. 27, 1952, in Seoul, Korea, she was the daughter of E. Chuen Ha and Yong Chuen Jah.
Suki loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cooking, and shopping for a bargain.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Terrence Irwin, who passed away on August 18, 2013.
Left to cherish her memory include her children: Shane (Jennifer) Irwin and Melinda Irwin; her grandchildren: Mikayla (Brittany) DeCrescente, Joshua (Regina) Irwin, Daniel Irwin, Alexis Irwin, Kimberly Steward, Emily Filaberto; and her great-grandchildren: Kyrie, Ryder, and Briella.
At Suki’s request, there will be no calling hours.
Burial will be private and to the convenience of the family at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.