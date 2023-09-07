Aug. 4, 1932—Sept. 4, 2023

QUEENSBURY, NY—Xenia Wieland of Queensbury, NY passed peacefully into the arms of God on September 4, 2023 surrounded by all her children. She was born Xenia Nagymihalyi on August 4, 1932 in Kiralyhelmec, Hungary, to Bela and Iren Nagymihalyi. She grew up during WWII in the village of Tokaj, where she met and married her beloved husband Aladar Wieland in 1951.

In January 1957, Xenia and Aladar, with their two small daughters, escaped their homeland following the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. After spending eight months in Yugoslavian refugee camps, where a third daughter was born, they came to Glens Falls, NY in September 1957.

When Xenia and Ali arrived, they carried very few possessions, no money, and spoke no English. They soon moved to Queensbury where they took root, raised their eight children, and were embraced by the Cottage Hill Rd. community. They quickly learned the language and ways of American life.

Xenia was a devoted wife and mother who excelled at taking care of her family as a superb cook, baker and household manager. She had a gift of hospitality, her door was always open, and her table was always plentiful. When her children were all school age, she was employed at the Continental Insurance Company in 1971 for 20+ years. She enjoyed serving the community, active in Meals on Wheels, and being a trained pianist in classical music, played piano at local nursing homes. She enjoyed beating her family and friends at Hungarian rummy, Farkle, dominoes and other table games.

Xenia was predeceased by her husband Aladar in 2000 and their first newborn daughter, Xenia, in 1952. She is survived by her brother, Bill Michaels of Lewisville TX and her eight children: Erika (Bill) Baker of Schuylerville; Monika Ryan of Queensbury; Xenia (Mike) Buckley of Seekonk, MA; Veronika (Kevin) Countryman of Mesa, AZ; Maria Wieland of Warwick, RI; Peter (Laurie) Wieland of Queensbury; Viktoria (Tom) Manera of Greenwich; and Andrea (Peter) Farone of Saratoga Springs. She also leaves behind 23 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY with a funeral service to immediately follow at 6:30 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Queensbury Senior Center or to the Wesley Community, Saratoga, NY in her memory.

