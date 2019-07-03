Woodrow W. Cromart II

April 4, 1951 — June 29, 2019
INDIAN LAKE and THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Woodrow W. Cromarty II, 68, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home in Indian Lake.
Born on April 4, 1951 in Amityville, he was the son of the late Woodrow W. and Ruth (Schulz) Cromarty. He was a graduate of Amityville High School, Broome County Community College and Old Westbury College.
Woody was a police officer at Glens Falls Police Department for a short time. He then began a nearly 33-year career at the Amityville Police Department beginning on March 27, 1975. He was promoted to detective on May 6, 1984, sergeant on Jan. 13, 1986, lieutenant on April 10, 1989 and chief on March 1, 1996. He retired as chief on Jan. 23, 2008.
On June 11, 1977, he married MaryAnn Kerrigan at St. Martin of Tours in Amityville.
In 2006, Woody and MaryAnn built their home in Indian Lake. They purchased a home in The Villages, Florida in 2013.
Woody enjoyed playing golf and was fortunate to have made a hole-in-one at Churchill Greens in The Villages. He also enjoyed being at their home in Indian Lake and spending time with his granddaughter, Addison. He belonged to numerous finance and business clubs in The Villages and was a member of the Knight of Columbus, fourth degree.
Survivors include his wife, MaryAnn Cromarty; one son, Woodrow W. Cromarty III; one daughter, Tara A. Cromarty; two grandchildren, Addison S. Cromarty and Woodrow W. Cromarty IV; a sister, Joan (Robert) St. Onge; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Route 30, Indian Lake.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at St. Mary’s Church, Indian Lake.
The Rite of Committal will follow at Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Woody’s memory may be directed to the Indian Lake Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 39, Indian Lake, NY 12842.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
