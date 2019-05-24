{{featured_button_text}}
Winslow Rawson Jr.

April 8, 1974 — May 22, 2019

CORINTH — Winslow Rawson Jr., 45, of Walnut Street, passed away Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019 following a 19-year battle with brain cancer.

Born on April 8, 1974 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Winslow Rawson Sr. and Minnie F. (Rooney) Rawson. He was a 1995 graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School.

Jr. enjoyed fishing, trivia, spending time with his family and he especially enjoyed watching wrestling.

He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Marybeth Johnson; and a nephew, Brandan Rawson.

Survivors include his siblings, Anna (Pablo) Nunez of Lake Luzerne, Linda Lou Johnson of Corinth, Geneva (Alcides Sr.) Ayala of Lake Luzerne, Ernie (Carol) Johnson of Porter Corners, Bonnie (James) Beckwith of Lake Luzerne, James (Allison) Rawson of Lake Luzerne, Daniel Rawson of Lake Luzerne, Brian (Tonya) Rawson of Queensbury, Michael (Lisa) Rawson of Queensbury, Judy (Eldon) Bryant of Midkiff, West Virginia, Christine (Kenneth) Greene of Saratoga Springs, Bruce (Melinda) Rawson of Corinth, Ricky (Cheryl) Rawson of North Carolina and Sandy (Bill) Sims of Corinth; a cousin, William (Chandice) Bills Jr. of Corinth; his best friend, Stephen Brayman; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Friday (today) at the Hadley Luzerne Wesleyan Church, 445 Lake Ave., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at the church.

Burial will be in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.

Jr.’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the many friends and those who helped over the last 19 years. They truly appreciate your love and support.

Contributions in Jr.’s memory may be directed to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

