March 3, 1951 — June 27, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Wilma Oddy, 68, of Glens Falls, passed away on June 27, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on March 3, 1951 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Wilhelmina (McIntyre) Gregory.
After working for over 20 years, Wilma retired from C.R. Bard.
In her off time, she enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. Wilma also was an avid science fiction fan, especially Star Trek. Most of all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Wilma was predeceased by her son, Jonathan Martin; and her brother, Bruce Gregory.
Survivors include her two children, Leah Thomas and her husband, David, of Warren, Pennsylvania and Matthew Oddy and his wife, Amy, of Suwanee, Georgia; her four grandchildren, Benjamin Thomas, Zachary Thomas, Grayce Thomas and Ali Hudgins; her brothers and sisters, Lance Gregory, Pamela Hayes, Deborah Witherell, Kathleen King, Della Gregory and Laurie Smith; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Veterans charity of your choice. The family will also appreciate any floral tributes.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
