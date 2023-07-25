Feb. 1, 1935—July 20, 2023

LAKE LUZERNE — William “Yogi” Corlew, 88, of Ralph Road, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

Born in Glens Falls on Feb. 1, 1935, he was the son of Alfred and Myrtle (Morgan) Corlew.

Following his graduation from Queensbury High School, Yogi married Gail Brayton July 3, 1953 in Glens Falls.

For many years, he worked for the Laborer’s Union Local No. 186 in Plattsburgh.

Some of his enjoyments included hunting, fishing, trapping, riding his four wheeler, and camping. Above all, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, especially at family gatherings.

In addition to his parents, Alfred Corlew and Myrtle Morgan-Davis-Corlew, Yogi was predeceased by siblings: Gordon and Thomas Corlew, Betty Bovee, and Harry and Ralph Davis; a grandson, Tommy Kathan, and a grandbaby, Lori Marie Thomas, a son-in-law, Ron McFarlane, and his dearly beloved cat, Lucky.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gail Corlew; children: Dianna (John) Sherman, Brenda McFarlane, Wendy (John) Thomas, Aaron (Barbara) Corlew, Scott (Paula) Corlew, and William (Kathleen) Corlew; grandchildren: Andrew, Justin, Brandon, Adam, Zackary, Ryan, Bobby, Keith, Derek, Abigail, Jessy, Hannah, and Garrett; great-grandchildren: Andrea, Harley, Hunter, Jaxson, Emma, William, Rosalyn, Eleanor, Gage, and Lydia; several nieces, nephews, cousins.

At his request, there will be no public services.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at Sandy Hill Cemetery in Hudson Falls.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Glens Falls Hospital Comfort Care Unit for their loving support.

In loving memory of Yogi, contributions may be made to Trump Save America JFC, PO Box 13570, Arlington, VA 22219, or National Rifle Association of America, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.