June 5, 1958—April 13, 2023
FORT ANN – William W. Winchell, Sr., age 64, passed away on April 13, 2023, at Slate Valley Center in Granville following a long illness.
Bill was born on June 5, 1958 in Glens Falls, NY the son of the late James E. Winchell, Sr. and the late Joyce M. (Goodwin) Winchell.
Following high school he enlisted in the Army and subsequently the Navy. He proudly served in both branches for a combined 13 years and was honored to serve his country. His military career afforded him the opportunity to become a skilled electrician. Following his military career, he worked as an electrician for several local companies.
He loved motorcycle rides and Sunday afternoon football and was an avid Giants fan. His favorite pastime was family get-togethers and always loved a good party.
Survivors include his children: William Winchell, Jr. (Rebecca) of Glens Falls, Jessica Steves-Moses (Katie) of Queensbury, Tia Winchell of Ticonderoga and Thomas Steves (Megan) of Fort Ann. He was blessed with seven grandchildren: Carter, Ava, and Aubrey Winchell, Lucas Steves, Lily Steves, Monroe Kenney and Hendrix Howard. He will be missed by his siblings: Cathy Kearns (Richard) of Greenwich, Jim Winchell (Patty) of CA, Richard Winchell (Barbara) of Fort Ann, Patty Dickinson (Keith) of Fort Ann, Paul Winchell (Dee) of Fort Ann, Leeanne Porter (Bruce) of Fort Ann; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the nurses on Tower 6 of Glens Falls Hospital and Slate Valley Center in Granville for the excellent care he received. A special thank you to High Peaks Hospice for the care given to Bill which made his last days more comfortable.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
