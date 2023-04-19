June 21, 1942—April 16, 2023

FORT EDWARD — William “Pops” “Bill” W. Kegan, 80, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Born June 21, 1942, in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of Walter Kegan and Evelyn (Carpenter) Kegan Reid.

On July 16, 1966 he married Catherine LaMoy at the United Methodist Church in Tupper Lake, NY.

Bill, worked for Decora from 1964, until the mill closed in 2003.

He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army from 1967-1968, with continued service in the National Guard for over 20 years.

Bill was an avid motorcycle rider. You could always find him in the garage working on any motorcycle he could get his hands on. He loved watching western movies while eating his favorite candies and drinking his coffee, but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bill was a member of the Jury Motorcycle Club for many years before he took a medical leave of absence.

In addition to his father and mother, Bill is predeceased by his twin grandsons: Colton and Adam Kegan.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Catherine, which he always called “Old Lady;” his children: Robin (Ed) and Jonathan (Amanda); his grandchildren: Brittni Kegan, Elizabeth (Gregg) Tholl, Edward Amell (Cassidy), Logan and Madalyn Kegan; his great-grandchildren: IdaMae and Eloise Tholl, Oaklee Amell, and Jameson Milanese.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors in the ER and on the ICU Unit at the Glens Falls Hospital for all of the care and support given during this time.

Family and friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the funeral home.

Rite of Committal will be conducted following the funeral services at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Please join the family at the conclusion of the graveside services at the American Legion, 44 McCrea St., Fort Edward for a celebration of Bill’s life.