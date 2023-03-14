Jan. 12, 1946—March 9, 2023

MOREAU—William W. Dzialo passed away the evening of March 9, 2023 surrounded by his loving wife and children, at the age of 77, at Albany Medical Center after complications from a stroke.

William was born on January 12, 1946, to William S. Dzialo and Eileen (Bowker) Dzialo of Ludlow, VT. He graduated from Black River High School in Ludlow in 1964, and later attended Vermont Technical College, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He then joined the United States Army and later served as a Sargent in the Air National Guard in Burlington, VT.

He went on have a career as a Mechanical Engineer at General Electric for almost thirty years, working in various divisions throughout VT and NY, including the Aircraft Engine Division in Ludlow, VT, the Armament Department in Burlington VT, General Electric Company the Outdoor Power Equipment Operation in Scotia, NY, and at the Capacitor and Power Protection Department in Fort Edward, NY. In more recent years, he worked at Commonwealth Sprague Capacitor, Inc., in North Adams MA, and lastly at Target Distribution Center in Wilton, NY before his retirement in 2015.

William began his family when he married the love of his life and his beautiful bride, Gayla DeAlmeida, in 1969 in Burlington, VT. The couple moved to Saratoga Springs, NY in 1970 where they began their family, and ultimately settled in South Glens Falls, raising their three children and living there for fifty years together.

William enjoyed traveling, playing in men’s softball leagues, spending time in nature, reading World War II history, woodworking and crafting, undertaking home improvement projects, barbecuing poolside at his house with a cocktail in hand, and spending time with his family and his three Maine Coon cats.

William is survived by his wife, Gayla Dzialo; his children: Angel A. Dzialo (Harold Miller), Marnie M. (Scott) Abbott and William C. Dzialo; and his grandson, Kyle D. Abbott. William is also survived by his sister, Donna (Bob) Snow; a niece; several nephews; and cousins.

All are welcome to attend calling hours from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. A brief funeral service will immediately follow.

Those wishing to remember William Dzialo in a special way may send a contribution to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, https://t2t.org/donate, a charity for Veterans and first responders or to Albany Medical Center Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit.

Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.