{{featured_button_text}}

Feb. 13, 1944 — Nov. 12, 2019

WARRENSBURG — William W. Baer, 75, of River Street, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a long illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Feb. 13, 1944 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Harry and Martha Baer.

Bill served his country honorably in the US Army. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather with a love for God. William enjoyed singing, hunting and salt water fishing. He also enjoyed working within the Church as a Sunday school teacher, treasurer and troop leader for the Royal Rangers. William loved fellowshipping with others at Bills Diner and Echo Lake Camp/Lodge.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Baer; his children, William Baer Jr. (Rowen), Timothy Baer (Karen), John Baer (Tara) and Shelly Arehart (Patrick); grandchildren, Maigan, Kierstan, Paige, Zachary, Moriah, Makayla, Jacob, Jonathan, Kyle, Ashley and Harmony; and two great-grandchildren, Jemma and Mason Baer.

Friends may call on Bill’s family from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Calvary Family Life Center, 100 Sherman Ave., Glens Falls.

A funeral service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m. at the church, with Rev. John Chamberlain officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. in Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook, condolences and directions.

To plant a tree in memory of William Baer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments