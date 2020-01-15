May 28, 1934 — Jan. 14, 2020

GANSEVOORT — William U. Winters, 85, a resident of Shelly Park, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born May 28, 1934 in Elmira, he was the son of the late Ulmont and Pauline Kuryla Winters.

Mr. Winters was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy in 1952 and was a US Army Veteran serving 1954-56. He had worked for NYS Corrections and then retired from NYS Department of Transportation in Saratoga Springs in 1989. He was a member of Old Saratoga Post No. 278 American Legion in Schuylerville and the Harley Davidson Owners Group. He enjoyed the outdoors, snowmobiling, motorcycling, boating and traveling the East Coast with his wife on his Harley Davidson.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Lorraine Yole.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Jeanne Haskell Winters of Gansevoort; his son, Daniel (Lynn) Winters of Middle Granville; sister, Suzanne (James) Haskell of Hudson, New Hampshire; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.