Oct. 7, 1964—Oct. 6, 2022

QUEENSBURY — William Stephen Atamanchuk, 57, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

Born Oct. 7, 1964 in Yonkers, he was the son of the late Michael and Arlene (Kemp) Atamanchuk.

Following high school, William began his career as an independent contractor in the plumbing business.

He was a big fan of the Miami Dolphins and loved to watch his favorite team play. He also enjoyed deep sea fishing, golfing, bowling, playing games and listening to music.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Michael Atamanchuk of Queensbury and Emily Atamanchuk of Charlotte, NC; his former spouse and mother of his children, Stephanie Atamanchuk of Queensbury; and his sister, Maryanne Faranda, also of Queensbury.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 5:30 p.m.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.