Nov. 11, 1929 — March 27, 2020

HARWICH — William Stark, 90, of Harwich died on Friday, March 27, 2020. Bill was born in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania in 1929, of his wonderful parents Jane and William Stark. He was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth.

Bill had a rewarding high school experience, and not many years later enlisted in the US Air Force at the beginning of the Korean War. After his discharge, he attended NY University and holds a B.S. and M.A. degrees.

After working some years in NYC, he operated a small resort in Catskill, where he then accepted a position as a teacher of English at Catskill High School. After many years there, he spent his last 12 teaching years at Queensbury High School. He was very happy and successful teaching and spoke often of his experiences and the students whom he remembers fondly. He had kept close contact with his friends there.

He traveled extensively in England, Scotland, and Wales during the 70’s and 80’s, and began yearly trips to France after retirement. He attended Conversational French classes at the community college which helped prepare him with enough French to be comfortable traveling in France.

He shared a home in Harwich with Carolyn M. Field and Father Fred-Munro Ferguson for many years.

He leaves many cousins in the U.S. and Britain and many good friends around the U.S. and Europe. He had great and valued friends here on the Cape.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

