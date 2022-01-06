Aug. 13, 1947—Jan. 1, 2022

HARTFORD — William “Scott” Franck, 74, of Hartford NY passed away on Jan. 1, 2022, at Albany Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

Born August 13, 1947, in Hartford, CT, he was the middle child of the late Helen (Varga) Queiroga and Stuart Franck.

Scott enlisted in the USMC at the age of 17. He served in Vietnam from 1965-1966 with the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines and was a member of the elusive Ghost Battalion CAP. He achieved rank of sergeant and was a guard at the United States Embassy in Bagdad, Iraq after Vietnam. His service in the USMC was his greatest honor. He was passionate about helping other veterans and was a member of VFW 6196 and CAP Veterans. He loved his country and was a true patriot.

He was recruited directly from Camp Lajeune by the Metropolitan Police Dept. in Washington, DC where he served until being injured in the line of duty. It was in Washington, DC that he met Stephanie Guth, whom he married on Dec. 6, 1978, in La Playta, MD. Following the birth of their daughter Ruth, the family moved to Hartford, NY and shortly after welcomed their son Scotty to the family. Scott loved his small town and knew it was the perfect place to raise a family.

Scott was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who took great pride in his children and grandchildren. An amateur bass fisherman, he spent the summers fishing for bass in various lakes throughout the state of NY and often spent summers fishing tournaments throughout the northeast with his family in tow. He passed on his love for fishing to his son and grandsons. He enjoyed attending his grandsons sporting events. There wasn’t a baseball game he would miss. He could be found sitting along the first base line or behind the backstop cheering on his grandsons.

He was a passionate and ambitious man who was always looking for the next big adventure. In his later years he enjoyed a brief stint as a harmonica player performing at The Little Theater on the Farm or any venue where he could entertain a crowd with his self-taught musical talents. He enjoyed traveling and had dreams to visit the national parks, but unfortunately never made it.

He is predeceased by his mother Helen Queiroga, father Stuart Franck, beloved stepfather Manuel Queiroga, eldest brother Robert Franck, and several dear friends.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie; daughter Ruth (Kendrick) Whitney; son William Scott Franck II, and his partner Lacey Hayes all of Hartford, NY; his daughters: Elizabeth and Michelle Franck; son Kirk Scott (Amy); and youngest brother Michael Franck of Waterbury CT; his beloved grandsons: Braden and Kile Whitney, William Scott Franck the third; and assumed granddaughter Madelyn Hutsenpiller; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Scott’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Albany Medical Center for their exceptional care and compassion as well as Dr. Christopher Mason, Dr. Joseph Mihindu, Dr. Bennet and Dr. Robert Love as well as all the many friends and family who have offered love and support.

At Scott’s request there will be no calling hours. A burial with full military honors will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY. There will be a procession leaving the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home in Fort Edward at 12 p.m. We encourage those who wish to attend the service meet at the funeral home by 11:45 a.m. to join the procession. There will be a Celebration of Scott’s life in the spring at the Hartford Firehouse. Details will be announced at a later date.

In honor of those who have served this great country we ask that memorial donations in Scott’s memory be made to: The Wounded Warrior Project, The Tunnels to Towers Foundation, or K9s For Warriors.

Semper Fi

