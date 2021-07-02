William S. Van Deusen

1940-2021

CAMBRIDGE — It is with deep sadness that the family of William Spencer “Spence” Van Deusen announces his peaceful passing, with family at his side, at his Cambridge residence on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Spence was born in Glens Falls, NY to parents Fred and Frances Van Deusen in 1940 and he was the middle son of their three children. Spence resided in Hudson Falls before moving to Schuylerville at the age of 12.

While attending school in Schuylerville, he played football, ran track and was a clarinet player in the band. He joined the Navy after graduation, served three and half years on the USS Vermillion out of Norfolk, VA and was in the Navy Marching Band.

In 1959, he married Christine Gailor, also from Schuylerville and they shared 62 years of marriage. They moved to Cambridge in 1963 when he began working at Wood Flong Corporation (now Interface Solutions, Inc.) in Hoosick Falls. He was the Plant Engineer until his retirement in 2002.

Spence enjoyed deer hunting, golf, playing guitar, landscaping/gardening, vacationing in Rhode Island, and spending time with his family.