June 18, 1937—Sept. 7, 2022

QUEENSBURY — William S. Joslyn “Crowbar”, 85, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 peacefully at home.

Born June 18, 1937 in Glens Falls, NY. He was the son of the late Kenneth and Pauline (Richardson) Joslyn.

He was a graduate of Queensbury High School Class of 1956. Later in life, he pursued his pilot’s license in Juneau, AK.

Bill attended West Glens Falls Community Chapel while growing up.

Following high school, Bill honorably served in the National Guard. Shortly thereafter, he started working for William J. Boss Contractors and Industrial Equipment Supplies. Then worked with a good friend and neighbor, William Hudson at Hudson Machine Shop on West Mountain Road, Queensbury.

Bill briefly served with the Queensbury Police Force. The majority of his career, Bill spent as a welder at Hercules/Ciba Geigy Corp. Finally, after their closing, he worked for Springer Waste Management as a welder there as well. Throughout his career, Bill also owned his own welding business, Joslyn’s Welding.

After retiring, Bill was happy cooking for others, traveling, being around his friends at hunting camp, spending time with family and pets, working on projects around his home and helping others.

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his daughter, Laurice Joslyn, along with Laurice’s mother, Phyllis “P.J.”

Left to cherish his memory include his son, Frederick S. Joslyn; his sister, Cynthia (Stephen) Bishop; granddaughter, Mikayla Joslyn; cousins: Scott Richardson, Diane Manley, Jim Richardson; nieces and nephews: Doug (Dana) Bishop, Geoff (Carlea) Bishop, Doug (Amy) Povie, Chris (Beth) Povie; great-nieces and nephews: Paul, Olivia, Isabel, Bodhi, Sarah, Samuel, Jackson and William.

Friends and family may pay their respects from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

A burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery. Those interested are invited and welcome to gather at the family home afterwards.

Memorial donations in Bill’s Memory can be made to High Peaks Hospice.

A special thank you to Bill’s sister Cindy, for all her dedication, love, and support. His lifelong friend and neighbor, Jason Walker, for his reliable assistance and time over many years. Jim and Donna Stokes, for their generosity and friendship. Finally, the entire High Peaks Hospice staff, especially Bill’s nurse April. There are no words to descried our gratitude.

