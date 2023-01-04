June 15, 1935—Dec. 31, 2022

DECULA, GEORGIA — William Rhaye Meyer, passed away Dec. 31, 2022. He was born June 15, 1935 in Binghamton, New York. A resident of Auburn, GA since 2003 he was predeceased by his parents, Marion and Walter H. Meyer, wife Elizabeth L. Meyer, and brother Rev. Robert W. Meyer. He is survived by his wife, Judith Duggan Meyer; his children: James Meyer and his wife Joan, John Meyer and his girlfriend Lynne, Kathy Meyer Gangaware and her husband, Bob all of Lake Luzerne, NY; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren He is also survived by his two stepsons: James R. Duggan and his wife Diana of Buford, GA and Jonathan D. Duggan and his wife, Lori of Albuquerque, NM.

He was a graduate of Warren Wilson College and Park College earning a bachelor of arts and at the UNY at Albany earning a masters of arts in history and English. His employment began as a Presbyterian missionary in Alaska for 2 years, a teacher at Great Meadow State Prison for 10 years and a teacher at Hadley-Luzerne Central School for 25 years where he taught until his retirement in 1990. He held a marine engineer license when he worked for the Lake George NY Steamboat Company and the Delta Queen Steamboat aboard the Mississippi Queen after his retirement from teaching.

He was a former member and elder of the Lake Luzerne, NY Presbyterian Church, a former member and on the vestry of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Lake Luzerne, NY and an active member of Auburn First Baptist Church since 2014.

He was a lifelong and avid boater and camper and loved sailing, canoeing and kayaking. He loved and served his family and his God and loved his country.

A Memorial Service will be held at Auburn First Baptist Church, 1385 Sixth Ave, Auburn, Ga 30011 with the Reverends Chris Parkin and Lee Sass officiating Burial will be in Lake Luzerne, NY.