June 15, 1935—Dec. 31, 2022
DECULA, GEORGIA — William Rhaye Meyer, passed away Dec. 31, 2022. He was born June 15, 1935 in Binghamton, New York. A resident of Auburn, GA since 2003 he was predeceased by his parents, Marion and Walter H. Meyer, wife Elizabeth L. Meyer, and brother Rev. Robert W. Meyer. He is survived by his wife, Judith Duggan Meyer; his children: James Meyer and his wife Joan, John Meyer and his girlfriend Lynne, Kathy Meyer Gangaware and her husband, Bob all of Lake Luzerne, NY; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren He is also survived by his two stepsons: James R. Duggan and his wife Diana of Buford, GA and Jonathan D. Duggan and his wife, Lori of Albuquerque, NM.
He was a graduate of Warren Wilson College and Park College earning a bachelor of arts and at the UNY at Albany earning a masters of arts in history and English. His employment began as a Presbyterian missionary in Alaska for 2 years, a teacher at Great Meadow State Prison for 10 years and a teacher at Hadley-Luzerne Central School for 25 years where he taught until his retirement in 1990. He held a marine engineer license when he worked for the Lake George NY Steamboat Company and the Delta Queen Steamboat aboard the Mississippi Queen after his retirement from teaching.
He was a former member and elder of the Lake Luzerne, NY Presbyterian Church, a former member and on the vestry of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Lake Luzerne, NY and an active member of Auburn First Baptist Church since 2014.
He was a lifelong and avid boater and camper and loved sailing, canoeing and kayaking. He loved and served his family and his God and loved his country.
A Memorial Service will be held at Auburn First Baptist Church, 1385 Sixth Ave, Auburn, Ga 30011 with the Reverends Chris Parkin and Lee Sass officiating Burial will be in Lake Luzerne, NY.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.