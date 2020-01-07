March 19, 1933 — Aug. 29, 2019
GREENWICH — William R. Forbes Sr., 86, passed away Aug. 29, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born March 19, 1933, in Greenwich, New York, to Frank and Alice (Austin) Forbes, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by Walter Forbes, his younger and only sibling.
Bill graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1951 and from Cornell University in 1956. He participated in football, basketball, baseball, and track and field in high school and football in college. Though he earned a mechanical engineering degree, his superb interpersonal skills drew him to a successful sales career.
You have free articles remaining.
Work took him around the country and led to some amazing experiences: nighttime snowmobiling at insane speeds across frozen lakes with race car driver Mario Andretti; spotting legendary Frank Sinatra in a hotel lobby and strolling over to shake his hand and say, “Frank, how are you?”; and, trembling while flying in a glider above Colorado’s Yampa Valley.
He moved to Colorado in 1989 and relished the mountains, tennis, golf, and downhill skiing with family members and friends. Bill also loved traveling and fine dining, listening to jazz and country music, reading mysteries and watching old western movies. An excellent storyteller, he enjoyed weaving puns and one-liners into conversations, just to revel in listener reactions to each joke.
Bill is survived by Mary McElderry, his companion of 15 years; his former wife, Peggy McBride Forbes and their children Peter (Jeanne), Karyl (Matt), Scott (Betsy), Bill Jr. (Barbara), Jean (David), Deb (John), and Michael (Catherine); his former wife June VanDiver Forbes Mansfield, her children Doug and Sarah, and their children together, Hilary and Craig; his grandchildren, Aaron, Travis, Nicholas, Christopher, Adam, Amanda, Patrick, Ian, Mac, Caroline, Bryce, Liam, and Divya; and his great-grandchildren, Gwen, Mateo, Logan, Nolan, Alma, Evie and Luciana.
Internment is planned for a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.