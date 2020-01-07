March 19, 1933 — Aug. 29, 2019

GREENWICH — William R. Forbes Sr., 86, passed away Aug. 29, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born March 19, 1933, in Greenwich, New York, to Frank and Alice (Austin) Forbes, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by Walter Forbes, his younger and only sibling.

Bill graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1951 and from Cornell University in 1956. He participated in football, basketball, baseball, and track and field in high school and football in college. Though he earned a mechanical engineering degree, his superb interpersonal skills drew him to a successful sales career.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Work took him around the country and led to some amazing experiences: nighttime snowmobiling at insane speeds across frozen lakes with race car driver Mario Andretti; spotting legendary Frank Sinatra in a hotel lobby and strolling over to shake his hand and say, “Frank, how are you?”; and, trembling while flying in a glider above Colorado’s Yampa Valley.